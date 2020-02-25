Snappy, queen of the shelter, has a new castle

After 2,905 days, one senior dog has gone from the Humane Society of Cherokee County’s shelter to her forever home.
Snappy, who is approaching 13 years of age, entered the shelter on March 3, 2012. A sleek, good-looking girl with a calm temperament and a shiny black coat, she belonged to a family that lived nearby, close to the highway, but she often roamed the shelter grounds. Concerned for her safety, the HSCC arranged for her to become a shelter resident. No one would have thought that she would remain there for 7 years, 11 months, and 12 days.
"When a dog is taken into the shelter, it is anticipated that it will be adopted within weeks or months, at the most," said HSCC member Roxanna Ritchie. "The years pass, but the dogs never give up hope. When you approach a pen, you see the excitement expressed by the wagging tails, the wiggling bodies, the hope shining in their eyes that this will be the day they will be chosen to leave the shelter, as so many have done before them. They press close to the bars, and sometimes a paw will extend, eager for a human touch."
Last year, three senior dogs were adopted, one locally and two after they were transported to a shelter in Illinois.
Seven senior dogs are still at the HSCC shelter, three bonded pairs and one single: Big Boy and Cocoa, Daisy and Pinto, Kent and Kirk, Tazer. They have waited patiently for up to 11 years for someone to notice how special they are and what a wonderful addition they would be to a family, Ritchie said.
Big Boy and Cocoa came to the shelter as puppies under 6 months of age in 2008. Despite their size – 50-plus pounds each – they think they are lap dogs. In the shelter since 2009, Daisy and Pinto were part of HSCC’s largest dog rescue mission. Kent and Kirk are brothers who came to the shelter as puppies as 2009. Kirk always waits for Kent to take the lead in any activity or response, then he follows. Tazer, a Hound mix, is the shelter clown. When his former family moved in 2010, he was left behind.
A few years ago, after her first shelter buddy dog was adopted, Ritchie decided to be Snappy’s shelter buddy. A shelter buddy is a person who selects a dog to spend at least an hour with every week. The purpose of this one-on-one time is to help make the dog more adoptable and make it easier for the dog to transition from shelter life to life as a family member.
Ritchie quickly bonded with Snappy, but she was not able to adopt her since the maximum number of dogs allowed within city limits already lived with her. So, for almost five years, the weekly visits had to suffice. A car ride to McDonald’s for a plain hamburger became a weekly tradition, usually during the Saturday morning dog walking hours. Snappy would have her walk first, when she was returned to her pen and saw her shelter buddy’s car, she would head straight for it, knowing a treat was in store.
“The senior shelter dogs have always had a special place in my heart. Recently I saw a poster with the message, ‘Better to love and lose a senior dog than to let one die alone in a shelter.' There is great joy in adopting an older dog, knowing that you are going to make the rest of her life the best of her life,” said Ritchie.
Ritchie took Snappy to her forever home this month.
Anyone interested in getting acquainted with the senior shelter dogs, or other dogs at the shelter, can do so during public hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday and Sunday, or by appointment at another time by calling the Humane Society’s message line, 918-457-7997. Calls are responded to as quickly as possible by a volunteer, but callers need to have their voicemail set up so a message can be left. The dog adoption application can be found on the website, www.humanecherokeecounty.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.