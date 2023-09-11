MANCHESTER, New Hampshire – The Southern New Hampshire University has announced some local students who are named to the Summer 2023 President’s List.

The summer terms run from May to August.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Maiyia Perez, of Rose, and Caitlyn Bohanon, of Park Hill, were both named to the Summer 2023 President’s List.

