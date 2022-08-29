Snowflake ice rink may slide into oblivion

Officials with the Tahlequah Sports League have announced they will not be taking the reins for the Snowflake Winter Festival ice rink this upcoming holiday season.
Ward 4 City Councilor Trae Ratliff is president of Tahlequah Sports League. He said several factors played a role in making the ultimate decision to set aside the much-loved festival.
“There was some feedback, and we really liked being able to provide it to Tahlequah, and it ran fairly smooth last year,” Ratliff said. “Weather was clearly the biggest issue last year, and there are a lot of unknowns.”
The winter attraction was shelved by city officials several years ago, even though it was popular among residents and those who came to visit Tahlequah during the holiday season.
Ratliff announced in July 2021 that TSL intended to bring back the ice rink from its hiatus after it received a $15,000 grant from the Arvest Foundation. Five more cooperate “field sponsors” were added after the announcement was made last year, and TSL received an additional $25,000 from those new partners.
Those funds weren’t used for operation of the rink, but to purchase hardware and 50-foot banners for the ballparks at the Anthis-Brennan Sports Complex. The remainder went to the general fund for continuation of sports programs.
Ratliff’s initial forecast was $70,000 in gross revenue; $38,000 in sponsorships and grants; and $32,000 in concession and skate rentals.
He said they had revenues of $66,000; $38,000 in sponsorship funding; and $28,000 in skate rental and concession sales. Expenses came in just under $66,000.
“The sales are there, the environment,and everybody loves it, but it’s just a really tall order to pull it off,” Ratliff said.
Oklahoma’s unpredictable weather during the time the ice rink was operating created somewhat of a burden for those tasked with upkeep of the attraction.
“I think we averaged about 100 skaters a day when it was open. That’s about $1,000 a day, and when you factor in that we really were open on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, it’s just a question on whether we open seven weekends or are we open four weekends,” Ratliff said.
While TSL may not being charge of the ice rink this year, Ratliff said other groups may still have time to test the waters.
“If there’s someone that is interested – it could be on the next [City Council] agenda to ‘sell it,’” he said. “If nobody speaks up pretty quick, we’re probably going to let it loose.”
You can help
Anyone interested in taking the reins of the Snowflake Winter Festival ice rink can contact Mayor Sue Catron or Ratliff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.