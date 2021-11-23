Snowflake ice rink opens to the public on Thanksgiving

Officials with the Tahlequah Sports League said there will be new features this year for Tahlequah’s Winter Festival Ice Rink.
Ward 4 City Councilor Trae Ratliff, who is also TSL president, said the ice is solid and the residents are eager to get started.
“[We] plan to have a soft opening for TSL board members and [their families] on Wednesday, Nov. 24, with our season opening Thanksgiving Day,” said Ratliff.
Ratliff said TSL took necessary steps to secure the finances for the ice rink during a Nov. 1 Tahlequah City Council meeting. The city entered into an agreement with TSL to use supplies related to the rink.
Crews with the Tahlequah Parks and Recreation Department spread out the sand and set up the walls before they laid out the coils.
As far as there being any additional needs for the rink, Ratliff said they are good to go.
TSL employees will operate the rink, and patrons can order their skates, food and drinks through the Snack Monkey app.
“You can buy tickets and season passes throughout the app and all skaters are $10,” Ratliff said. “This year, we have a full concession, not just hot chocolate.”
TSL is currently decorating the immediate area and putting up Christmas lights. Ratliff said they plan to have a “Santa Day” and will being playing holiday music throughout the course of the festival.
“TSL is very fortunate to have the assistance of our Snowflake sponsors, and our league sponsors, to pull this off. We are looking forward to providing a fantastic experience for Tahlequah over the holidays,” said Ratliff.
The Snowflake Winter Festival will have skate sessions 5 to 9 p.m. on days when school is in session. Sessions will be 2 to 9 p.m. on days when there’s no school.
