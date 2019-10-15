Anyone close to Norris Park late Saturday morning probably noticed a different smell in the air, and an odd rumble or two, as the annual OKsWagen VW Festival was taking place.
Hosted by the Oklahoma chapter of the Foul Air Klub, the event gave Volkswagen fans a chance to show off theirs, whether shiny or rusted. And visitors had the opportunity to check out the 56 registered vehicles of all shapes and sizes.
Anna and Chris Brizendine live in Tahlequah, but Saturday was their first OKsWagen experience. Chris said they went to see the older cars from their childhood.
"We always hit each other when we see one [VW Beetle], so we took today off," said Anna. "We're just hanging out and enjoying this place."
While the show used to be presented by the Tahlequah Main Street Association, the Foul Air Klub has handled it the past couple of years. Organizers still get help from city officials and local residents.
Steven Wright, Tahlequah businessman and volunteer, designed the graphics for T-shirts and social media. He happens to also like Volkswagens, and owns three of them.
"I entered two, but didn't drive one because it was too cold this morning. The third is in pieces. It's a bus and I hope to have it down next year," said Wright.
He was happy with Saturday's event and was hearing "excellent" feedback. Wright hopes the festival continues to be an annual event.
"My VWs won't make it much farther than this," he said with a laugh.
Speedy Arnett of Pryor is president of the Foul Air Klub chapter, and he and Rickey Shackleford of Oklahoma City started the group.
"The show fell apart a couple of years ago. We want to keep it going," said Arnett. "It's a cool little town. Everybody in town has been good to us."
Arnett has been messing with VWs for 30-plus years, and he brought his 1963 Beetle, named Raindrop, on Saturday.
"We're blue-collar folks, the working guys," said Arnett of the Foul Air Klub. "Our No. 1 priority is family first. We bring people together and have fun."
The group is also into giving back, as all proceeds from the chapter's events are offered to families in need. Recently, that included a girl who needed hearing aids and a boy with leukemia.
"Look around your town, look around at your neighbors, and you
see people who need help," said Arnett. "We're a crowd that comes together and everybody gives back."
Members also help one another and other Volkswagen fanatics when emergencies arise. They have even formed the Foul Air Rescue Team - a name with initials that give a nod to the light-heartedness of many members.
"It's the most laid-back car club," said Shackleford. "We're trying to get more young kids involved. We have folks from 80 to 16 years old."
Currently, there are 13 Foul Air Klub chapters with about 1,800 members, and more chapters are forming in Belgium, New Mexico, and other locations worldwide.
The Oklahoma club hosts four events each year: Tahlequah, Siloam Springs, and Eureka Springs, Arkansas, and the Foul Air 500.
"That's our veterans charity weekend. It's a 500-mile cruise," said Patrick Lightsey, of Broken Arrow. "We get on the back roads and stay out of the way."
Lightsey said the morning drive was a bit cold in his unheated 1967 "Bug of many colors." It was his second time at OKsWagen.
Kenney and Kathy Pierce brought their 1967 VW Bug down the road from their place on the Illinois River, and they ended up winning the Best Engineered trophy.
"I worked for Boeing for 40 years. Now, I'm retired and playing with cars and having fun," said Kenney, who joined the Foul Air Klub Saturday. "This is a great venue. I hope to see it grow. It brings in a lot of good people."
WINNERS
The 2019 OKsWagen VW Festival awarded 13 trophies. The winners and the categories are: Marty Beard, No. 52, Wicked Wheels; Justin Hamilton, No. 7, Best Bus; Richard Black, No. 55, Different Drummer; Kara Walker, No. 27, Best Motor; Robert Pryor, No. 14, Hard Luck; Bryan and Sheery, No. 51, Crusty But Cool; Greg Roth, No. 30, Going to Need Shades; Don Carrol, No. 47, Rust is Not a Crime; Kathy Pierce, No. 6, Best Engineered; Jon Sandon, No. 46, Best Interior; Matt Newport, No. 54, Lowest; Mitch Boarg, No. 5, Jacked Up; and Jazz Perez, No. 38, Hot Water.
