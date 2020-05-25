So far, so good for courthouse 'soft opening'

By Keri Thornton
With the courthouse reopening for cases, officials said they are watching and waiting in case issues arise, despite the extra precautions they're taking.
District 2 Cherokee County Commissioner Mike Brown said officials are watching closely to make sure positive cases of COVID-19 don't spike.
"It's definitely a different world, and I think right now, it's a wait-and-see for the next month to see if we get that spike," said Brown. "If we don't get that spike, we're going to have to learn to practice this until something wipes this out."
The Cherokee County Commissioners agreed to a "soft opening" to accommodate the court system for a docket. Officials said there are conditions with the reopening to ensure safety for everyone.
Those who need to conduct business in the courthouse will have their temperatures taken and must wear masks or face coverings.
District Judge Doug Kirkley said he wanted to limit the traffic coming into to the courthouse, and the plan is to have court held in the second-floor courtroom.
"We're going to have dockets, but we're limited to 10 people at a time if we have to have them until June 1," said Kirkley.
The office of Court Clerk Lesa Rousey-Daniels is working to meet with people on the second floor of the courthouse when it comes to marriage licenses, passports, protective orders, guardianship, and more.
"If they still want to deposit their stuff at the door and still don't want to come in, or handle it by mail or by phone, then they can still do that," said Brown.
Stephani and Dalton Pickering stopped by the courthouse May 22 to obtain their marriage license. They were originally going to get married in April, but the pandemic put a hold on those plans.
"We're not going to have a ceremony right now. It won't be until after all of this is over," said Pickering. "We are going to have a small wedding so this didn't affect it a lot, but it did affect the fact that we couldn't come get our marriage license."
