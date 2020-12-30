SO LONG 2020: Some folks against resolutions, but not change

New Year’s Eve is here at last to usher in 2021.
Many locals have hopes that the new year will bring a healthier and more joyful year – barring COVID-19 spikes caused by holiday gatherings. The pandemic has given people more of an awareness of what is needed and what is not vitally important.
Jody Slover used to make resolutions but never heeded them, so she stopped. But this year, due to the coronavirus, she has other ideas.
“I plan to be around family more. COVID makes you realize everything happens for a reason,” said Slover.
There is still time to make a resolution to become a better, smarter, healthier person.
Kathy Tibbits has been so into closing out 2020 that she hasn't thought of New Year's resolutions.
"I usually make one, but haven't yet,” said Tibbits, a layer, artist and writer.
Some people find resolutions not very useful, but know they can be filled with good intentions. For those who haven’t yet decided, perhaps some of the following may offer suggestions.
Linda Venable always resolves to be a better, more caring person and to lose weight.
Former Osage Chief and Tahlequah Daily Press Advertising Manager Jim Gray said his resolutions are mostly aspirational.
“I tried the hard promise only to falter shortly after the first. So, rather than put myself through it all over again, I go with more general goals. Last year, I resolved to play more golf in 2020; it was a clever way to get me to slow down. Sadly, the pandemic and my cataracts sidelined me most of the year, but I definitely slowed down, just not the way I intended. This year, I'm going with golf again,” Gray said.
Bankers like Jay Hannah, with BancFirst, have to save for the future. In his resolution, Hannah hopes to save by being of care to others. No long lists of resolutions will be made in preparation for the New Year due to what he refers to as the “pandemic shelf life."
“Many good intentions have expired in 2020. It would appear by the veracity of this pandemic and its rippling effects that the 'use by date' on many resolutions will be much shorter than anticipated,” said Hannah.
He will use two questions in his plan.
“Thus my strategy for 2021 is simple. I plan to meet each day by answering and acting upon two simple questions: What’s going on here, and what needs doing? My only standing agenda item for the new year will be being of care for others. I believe that resolution pretty much covers it,” Hannah said.
Classical guitarist and actor Steve Cypert doesn’t make any resolutions.
“Here's the deal with New Year's resolutions, I don't have any friends who I can recall ever making any such long-term commitments to change themselves either. There is a vague memory of my having once told myself I'd improve something about myself like way back when Dick Clark probably asked guests on his dance show about their own resolutions, but I'm sure I didn't put much faith in myself keeping to any of that nonsense,” said Cypert.
One time he decided to quit smoking and later did, but that was because he’d grown tired of the stink and burning sensations in his nose – that and the ever-increasing cost of the nasty things, he said.
“I also swore I'd never get married, but that didn't work out the same, so the two promises more or less cancel each other out,” he said.
Cypert is not against making such resolutions, especially when it's other people making them.
“As a matter of fact, I can think of quite a few folk with annoying habits that I'd love to see them resolve to stop doing. I'm cool with them making such commitments, even if the change isn't brought on by the new year,” Cypert said. "By the way, Happy New Year."
