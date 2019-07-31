Soaps, essential oils mainstays for TFM vendor

One of the cornerstones of the Tahlequah Farmers' Market has to be vendor Nancy James, with Clear Creek Wellness Center.
Since the beginning of the community market, her soaps and essential oils, created at her center near Hulbert, have been regulars.
Good health has been a lifelong career for the registered nurse, who recently retired after working 39 years.
"I enjoy the market, all the friendly people, delicious veggies and fruits and music," said James, who also offers handmade bracelets and colorful embroidered tea towels handmade by a friend.
Shopper Alicia Franke usually visits the Farmers' Market weekly. On a recent Saturday, she was talking with James about her essential oils and other items.
"I love the community feel, fresh vegetables and trying something new," said Franke, who had just purchased some Christmas gifts.
Years ago, James learned to make soaps when a group of her women friends got together and made lye soap. It's the same recipe James still uses today.
It takes about 1-1/2 hours to make a batch of soap, and then she cures it for two weeks before using it.
James started experimenting with adding different herbs, and then essential oils for particular healing properties, as well as wonderful aromas.
"I also have devised my own essential oil formulas that are applied topically for various different things, including pain, insomnia, arthritis, varicose veins, anti-aging moisturizer, and insect repellent, as well as magnesium oil for leg cramps," said James, who also sells essential oil perfumes in roll-on applicators.
It's trendy and everyone seems to be using it, so she makes sublingual CBD oils for people and pets. The products are organic, potent, and direct from the grower in Colorado.
Visitors to the Clear Creek Wellness Center can see how James makes fragrant - and, some say, healing or comforting - essential oils, as well as experience a variety of healing techniques.
During the summer months, she usually makes something every week for the Farmers' Market. Energy-healing practices she offers include reiki, bio-energy therapy, Emotional Freedom Technique, foot and hand reflexology, and vibrational healing sound baths using the crystal "singing" bowls.
James is married, and usually keeps busy with her chickens, houseplants, dogs and cats.
"My husband and I spend a lot of time on Lake Fort Gibson, fishing, kayaking, and swimming," she said.
