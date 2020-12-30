The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with law enforcement from across Oklahoma to make sure everyone has a safe New Year's Eve holiday. This effort is part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over mobilization. Similar efforts will take place across the United States this holiday weekend.
The goal is to make Oklahoma as safe as possible by getting impaired drivers off the roads. Additional deputies, troopers, and officers will be on duty across the state looking for impaired drivers.
During the previous NYE holiday period, there were 148 crashes in Oklahoma. Two of those crashes were fatalities resulting in the deaths of two people. Of those 148 crashes, at least 24 of them were alcohol and-or drug-related. That is more than 16 percent of NYE crashes that involved a potentially impaired driver.
The ENDUI enforcement team coordinates multi-jurisdictional events on a regular basis, including sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols. These efforts are needed to impact Oklahoma’s impaired driving problem across the state. The locations of these activities are driven by data from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office and by local request.
December 30
In southeastern Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be joined by the Calera Police Department and the Bryan County Sheriff's Office to conduct high-visibility patrols on Dec. 30.
December 31
In southwestern Oklahoma, the Lawton Police Department will be joined by Troopers from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol to hit the streets looking for impaired drivers.
There will be a checkpoint in Muskogee from 9:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. as well as a saturation patrol in the county and city before, during, and after the checkpoint. This checkpoint and high-visibility patrol is being supported by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Muskogee Police Department, Muskogee County Sheriff's Office, and the Muskogee-Creek Nation Police Department.
In the Tulsa area, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be joined by the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, Tulsa Police Department, Creek County Sheriff's Office and the Sapulpa Police Department to conduct extra patrols targeting impaired driving.
There will be a saturation patrol in Oklahoma and Cleveland counties with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Oklahoma City Police Department, and the Norman Police Department. These agencies will have extra law enforcement on the roads looking for impaired drivers.
In western Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will partner with the Clinton Police Department to conduct high-visibility patrols in and around Clinton.
The McCurtain County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will have extra staff on patrol looking for impaired drivers in their area.
Everyone is highly encouraged to find a safe ride by calling a sober driver, using a cab, Uber, Lyft or any other ride-share service. Better yet, have a designated driver. Have fun and enjoy life, but do not, under any circumstances, drive while impaired by alcohol or any other substance.
