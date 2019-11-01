Social media ad policies spark mixed feelings

Access to information these days is easier than ever, but that doesn't always mean the information is accurate. Some officials in Washington and social media tech giants are addressing the problem, with the 2020 presidential election nearing ever closer.
This week, social media platforms Twitter and Facebook have been on the radar of political candidates and lawmakers in Congress, as Americans are concerned about wide-reaching online posts that deceive voters. On Wednesday, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced all political advertisements regarding candidates, elections, and controversial policy issues would be banned from the site. Meanwhile, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has his company will not remove political ads even if they contain obvious falsehoods.
The situation has produced mixed feelings among locals and area officials. Most don't want to see free speech hindered, but they disapprove of misleading online posts.
Cherokee County Democrats Vice Chair Dell Barnes said if social media sites cannot oversee political ads responsibly, they should "respect the public's concern and desist."
"I feel that there are grave ethical implications in social media companies accepting payment to sharpen advertising efficiency with user data, while on the other hand turning a blind eye to informational misdeeds by bad actors," said Barnes. "These companies have created data markets bereft of the customary vetting we find acceptable in traditional media. In a funny way, these leading-edge firms need to 'catch up to the times'."
Barnes added that Twitter's promise to ban political ads "may be a good first step in structuring a cohesive policy."
Some area residents have pointed out that candidates with less of a following could be hurt by Twitter's decision. Justin Kennedy, Cherokee County Young Republicans chair, is among them.
"Getting smaller-budget candidates in front of voters can be a hard, and expensive, task," he said. "Most of them don't get the media coverage that the 'celebrity' politicians do. It can be nearly impossible to even make people aware of your candidacy. So I don't know if Twitter is doing the ban now to simply try and look more 'responsible,' or if it is purely for political reasons, but be assured it is political at a certain level."
Kennedy added that he can't say he agrees with Twitter's decision, but that it's Twitter's decision to make.
"If users don't agree, they should be flooding Twitter with their opinions," he said. "I personally like to see political ads in my news feed; it helps to know what is going on with the political landscape and what certain politicians would like that landscape to look like."
Much of the controversy started when Joe Biden, former vice president and a potential Democratic nominee for the 2020 presidential election, asked Facebook to remove an ad from President Donald Trump's campaign team that made claims without supporting evidence. Facebook declined the request, saying private companies shouldn't censor politicians.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said he's "caught in between" allowing freedom of speech and not wanting false statements being made about political opponents.
"I don't like restricting speech at all, but at the same time, if it's false speech - it slanders or libels somebody - I think there's no place for that," said Pemberton. "I've heard people say, 'Politicians are fair game.' I don't think that should be the case. If you put something up on Facebook or social media, there needs to at least be some fact-checking to make sure it's true, or it needs to meet some kind of criteria. So I don't think they should take them all down, but I'd like to see some fact-checking before some of the stuff is put up there that you know is blatantly not true."
Pemberton doesn't take out advertisements on social media. He does have a Facebook page, but he uses it to keep constituents informed with his daily business. However, he has seen false information about him circulate on the platform, and said it can be difficult to overcome.
"If somebody puts something up negative about you, even if it's not true, it takes three times as much energy to overcome the negativity than it does a positive statement," Pemberton said. "One negative statement can outdo five positive statements. It's really kind of disappointing, but it's just the way of human nature - people tend to believe negative [information], and also at the same time with social media, for whatever reason, people just believe it's the gospel."
State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, said he, too, would like to see more fact-checking of political ads on social media.
"I think if it's blatantly false advertisement and it's meant to deceive people with the purpose of political gain, it shouldn't be on there," he said.
Cherokee County Libertarian Party Chair Dr. Shannon Grimes did not respond to a media inquiry by press time.
