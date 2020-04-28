Area residents say they have been victims of a series of recent storage building thefts.
Cindi Payne contacted the Daily Press a few weeks ago in regard to an ongoing "scam/crime wave" that was escalating.
"Our storage unit was broken into at A+ Storage over by Walmart behind the weed dispensary," said Payne. "Lock cut only, our stuff is heavy and not easily moved."
Payne said she rents the unit while her daughter stores her belongings there. When Payne checked on the unit Monday, April 27, she noticed her daughter's unit was trashed and larger items were missing.
Payne said the people with the unit next to hers were not so lucky; they lost everything.
"I gave a police report yesterday. I was told by the officer six other units at another storage facility close by A+ Storage were broken into on Sunday, too. They have camera footage of the thief and think they know who it might be," Payne said.
Tara and Tom Warren took to Facebook April 24 after they had fishing gear and kayaks stolen out of their storage building at Spring Hollow Feed store.
"They came on [April] 11 and took stuff, came back the 12th and took all our fishing poles and gear," Warren said. "Then on April 15, they brought the black Avalanche with a third guy and stole our kayaks. Someone has to recognize the vehicles and the faces or the body stances."
Warren said they reviewed over six hours of video surveillance and were able to identify the vehicles involved in the burglary.
On April 26, Warren took to Facebook again and said they had identified those involved, and the culprits turned themselves in.
"It took just two days from me posting on social media in a desperate effort to find our stuff and catch who did this," Warren said. "Over 400 people shared my post. Yes, you read that right: Over 400 people in this area and surrounding areas banned together to take down criminals who have chosen their lifestyle of crime. Their bad choices will not ruin our lives."
Warren said law enforcement officers had been a big help, and they were able to recover most of their items. Warren said the owner and manager of the storage building went above and beyond to assist in the situation.
"This is the first issue we have had in almost 10 years with them. Just because some low-life individuals take it upon themselves to steal other people's belongings that they worked hard for, in no way makes this company liable in any way," Warren said. "Compare it to someone breaking into your home. You don't just pack up and leave; you face the the individuals who are violating your space and you take out that threat, not the innocent."
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said there were 27 storage building thefts in 2019, and five thefts so far in 2020.
Payne urges anyone whose storage building is hit by thieves to contact local authorities and get it reported.
