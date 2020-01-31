Tax season is approaching, and the Social Security Administration has made replacing an annual Benefit Statement easier.
TheSSA-1099 or the SSA-1042S, is mailed each year in January to people who receive benefits. It shows the benefits received the previous year so a person knows how much income to report to the IRS.
Those who live in the U.S. and need a replacement form can go online and get one using a personal "my Social Security" account at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount. A replacement is available after Feb. 1. If there is no access to a printer, the document can be saved to a computer or emailed. Creating a "my Social Security" account takes less than 10 minutes. The "my Social Security" account is the best way to: Request a replacement card; get a benefit verification letter; check benefit and payment information; change an address and phone number; change direct deposit information; request a replacement Medicare card; and report wages.
Visit www.socialsecurity.gov to learn more.
