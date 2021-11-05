SOCIAL SITUATION: Area organizations share social media protocols for employees

The expectations of personal conduct outside of business hours have always been fluid and ever-changing, but in the digital world, an employee's actions, thoughts, or expressions have been the cause for many incidents of discipline, and even termination.
In many cases, the threat of discipline is embraced by co-workers who desire a safe workplace, but in some cases, social media policies have made workers feel as though their employers have gone too far to "suppress" their free speech.
Employees can face disciplinary action on social media after posting illegal activity, heavy drinking or partying; bad-mouthing their employer; making threats; endorsing other companies, especially those in competition; disclosing personal information of employees or employers; posting material sympathetic to terrorist activity; racist language or actions; disclosing professional contracts or company secrets; posting drug use; posting sexually explicit material about themselves or others; and posting insults about customers.
Famous people have lost jobs or faced severe repercussions because of social media posts they have made. Among those are Rosanne Barr, who had her show, "The Conners," canceled after she made racist tweets. Other celebrities who have been fired, lost contracts, or faced serious scrutiny after posting something controversial on social media include Gina Carano, Kathy Griffin, Cee-Lo Green, James Gunn, Jason Biggs, Vanessa Hudgens, and Paula Deen.
In Tahlequah, nearly all large organizations implement social media protocols to protect employers, employees, and consumers.
The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce has a social media policy that encourages its employees to actively use social media outside of business hours. But Chamber officials, like most employers, reserve the right to enact discipline if social media is harmful to the organization.
“Personal websites and social media pages have become prevalent in our culture and TACC respects the rights of employees to use these mediums during their personal time. As we live in a small community, employees should remain aware that personal posts may reflect on TACC; therefore, the impact on TACC should be considered before making any posts that concern local businesses,” said Nathan Reed, director of TACC.
Tahlequah Public Schools has strict social media guidelines to encourage safety for children, employees, and employers. While administrators do not foresee misuse of social media will ever becomes widespread, they can impose discipline if employees access, submit, post, publish, or display information that is fraudulent, intentionally inaccurate, abusive, obscene, pornographic, racially offensive, harassing, illegal, or that threatens harm to another. They can also impose discipline if an employee publishes or disseminates another's personal information – including account information and passwords – without that person’s permission
Northeastern State University also urges its staff and faculty to maintain personal social media accounts and asks that they use caution, especially when posting on an official account of an NSU organization. According to NSU's policy as laid out on its website: “Social media and networking has given NSU the opportunity to engage in ongoing conversations with our students, faculty, staff, parents, alumni, colleagues, fans and friends about what is most important to them, extending the community found on the NSU campuses to the world.”
NSU employees are expected to respect the viewpoints of others on social media. They should write accurately and honestly, with value and interest. Those who create social media accounts on behalf of departments or organizations at NSU may have them suspended for breaching established terms of use. Faculty and staff are also encouraged to separate the content of their personal and professional accounts whenever possible, understanding that at times, it is very difficult.
Employees of Cherokee Nation – which includes W.W. Hastings Hospital and its schools – are asked to use their social media accounts to share information that is meaningful to them. But the tribe discourages employees from making formal announcements on behalf of Cherokee Nation on social media.
“Employees are free to have their own personal social media accounts to share their personal stories, opinions and other content, but should rely on the tribe’s Communications department and/or chief or deputy chief, to present official information on behalf of the tribe or the specific department in which they are employed,” said Josh Newton, Cherokee Nation deputy executive director of communications.
Northeastern Health System was contacted for comment earlier in the week, but did not respond by press time.
