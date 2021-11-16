Amid tumbling temperatures and with the holiday season in mind, local residents are stocking up on socks – especially trendy ones.
Socks have long been a child’s disappointment come Christmas morning, and a delight to the many adults who appreciate them. Vivid prints, fun patterns, and soft textures make sock-buying an annual tradition for many. Professor Albus Dumbledore, of Harry Potter fame, will not be the only one this year begging for a thick pair of wooly socks.
Local store owners believe men are more affected by the sock market, come fall. Men’s socks are so popular that many women prefer to shop from the guy’s section this time of year.
Amy Carter, Vivid owner, loves her men’s sock section, and she has noticed plenty of women take from her shelves to buy for themselves. She believes men’s socks are among the few items a man can buy that is truly "honest."
“What I love about guys buying these wild socks, honestly, is that it’s their secret. They are under their pants; no one sees them unless they show them. And sometimes, they say the funniest things, or they have decorations a man would never wear without pants. It’s like bringing the joy of a personal joke all day,” she said.
Men’s fashion is often routine. Many wear the same white shirt, tie, and slacks every day. For some, the one variable they can play with is their choice in socks.
Alyssia Hylton, owner of Boulevard, loves men's socks and wears them almost every day because she prefers comfortable shoes and boots over sandals. She also doesn’t like to wear white socks, so she stocks colorful men’s socks that balance fashion with comfort.
While large retail stores, like Walmart, keep colorfully-printed socks over the holidays, many are thin, uncomfortable, and fall apart after a few washes.
“The quality of the socks is key. Anybody can get really great patterns. If you are going to spend money on something, it might as well last,” said Hylton. “I can tell by the texture of it, whether it is a good sock or not. I touch the toes.”
Boulevard carries Stance brand socks, which she says last longer than any other sock she carries. For those who prefer Sock It to Me brand, she says those hold up well, too.
Disney villain-themed socks are popular right now, for those who want to wear Ursula, Maleficent, or Uncle Scar. They, as well as DC Comics characters, come in a pack with playing cards, which makes a perfect gift for the holidays.
“When you are a fan of something, you are not just a small fan of it. People like to geek out about these kinds of things,” said Hylton.
At Vivid, Carter is selling sassy socks made by Funatic, with printed messages like, “I can’t adult today"; “I’ll get over it, I just need to be dramatic first"; “I’m not needy, I’m wanty"; “Alexa, clean the kitchen"; and “We decided NOT to have kids. The kids are taking it pretty hard.”
“It makes people chuckle, and they make the best stocking stuffers ever. There are some that have sayings,” she said. “Some of them are hilarious. I try to keep enough that are good for everyone.”
At Boulevard, Hylton is selling double-lined thermal sherpa-lined slipper socks, which can be used as socks, but are also slippers. They are famous for their graphic prints. She sells socks that have images of characters, but she also sells some that have patterns.
“I love prints. When I look at socks, I ask, ‘Would I want it printed on a couch pillow?'” she said.
For those who can’t decide on what kind of socks to buy, she will let customers bundle them at a discount, but shoppers will need to start thinking buying for Christmas now. Hylton is worried that later in the season, she may not have as large of an inventory due to the global interruption of the supply-chain.
“This year is going to be absolutely crazy. If you can do your Christmas shopping early, I would highly recommend it because a lot of basic things are already unavailable. It’s not that they are sold out, it’s that our vendors don’t have them. They don’t have basic sizes like large. They may not have our favorite colors that we typically print,” she said.
Check it out
On Thursday evening, shoppers will have the opportunity to stock up on socks at Ladies Night Out, which is put on by the Tahlequah Main Street Association.
