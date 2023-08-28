A tournament to determine winners in the softball fast-pitch men’s and women’s division and co-ed division took to the diamond Aug. 25-27, at the Sequoyah Sports Complex, opening a week of games before the upcoming Cherokee National Holiday.
Nathan Jackson plays for the Skoden team in Tahlequah. He was benched because he partially tore his Achilles heel in a game the night before. Jackson plays on the co-ed team.
This was Jackson’s first time back to play in four years, and he was disappointed to not participate on Saturday, but sat in the viewing area and cheered his team on.
“In the third inning, I was rounding third base and I initially thought I’d been hit by a ball in the ankle. But then I heard the crowd kind of groan a little bit, and I figured out it was bad. [I] hopped home, touched home plate, and then had to be helped to the dugout,” Jackson said.
The camaraderie is one of the things Jackson likes best about the tournament.
“I’ve seen the impact it has on a community,” said Jackson. “It gives people something to do besides other curricular activities, even [as] a spectator.”
Teresia Jones had a boyfriend playing on a co-ed team. She explained why the softballs being used by all the teams were green and not the typical white ball.
“They all have a ball they have to purchase here, so it’s a certain game ball they had to use,” said Jones.
Two brothers, Kaden Crosby and Colby Crosby, have been playing ball since they were young. They play for the Tomahawks team. Their father, Archey Crosby ,also plays on the team.
“We’ve been around sports our whole life,” said Kaden.
The Tomahawks did not advance to the finals on Saturday.
Jack Gritts and Butch Morgan, originally from Hulbert, watched the game under the shade of the large tarp over the seating area.
“We’re the old-timers,” Morgan said. “We used to play when we were younger. I come [to this tournament] about every year.”
Andrew Amos, a player for the Tomahawks, struck out at his turn at the bat, and came off the field looking up to the sky and squishing up his face in frustration. His sister, Nikki Amos, in typical sibling fashion, laughed at his striking out.
Tristen Davis and Susie Handle play on the Cherokee team. Susie plays second, but on the co-ed team, she plays first or outfield. Davis is a catcher.
Both Davis and Handle play on the fast-pitch Cherokee team, and Handle plays on a co-ed team as well. The Cherokee team did not advance to the finals.
“Typically I play second, but on my co-ed team, I play first base or outfield,” said Handle.
The Ballers won the co-ed finals, beating out the No-Name team. The women’s fast-pitch team Pokko Nafku beat the THC team and won their division.
Final standings in the tournament reported later: first place went to Young Guns, second place to Kansas Indians, and Moodyville placed third. Most Valuable Player went to Peyton Holloway, who played on the Young Guns team.
The tournament finals for the slow-pitch teams for men and women, and co-ed, will happen the weekend of the Cherokee Holidays, Friday through Sunday, at Sequoyah Sports Complex. The games start Friday at 7:30 p.m., and the Saturday and Sunday games begin at 9 a.m. For more information and schedules for the Holiday, go to https://thecherokeeholiday.com.
