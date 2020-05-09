MIAMI, Oklahoma - "High Tunnel Systems, Biochemistry of Healthy Soil, and Managing Your Grazing to Promote Healthy Soil" will be featured topics of the Natural Resources Conservation Service's free webinar on May 21.
The free event, hosted by the Oklahoma Tribal Conservation Advisory Council, the Quapaw Nation and the Ottawa Conservation District, will be held at 11 a.m., on May 21, by connecting to a Zoom Meeting (Please see registration information below).
This workshop, originally scheduled for March 26 was postponed.
During this webinar, agencies will provide updates on available assistance and programs and participants will receive information regarding USDA Farm Bill updates. Also, information will be provided by the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service.
Michael Ramming, NRCS, will speak on the topic of "What You Need to Know about High Tunnel Systems."
"A high tunnel system is an excellent practice to extend your growing season and expand the amount of potentially adapted crops that can be grown," said Ramming.
Colin Walden, NRCS rangeland specialist, will talk about "Adaptive grazing management for soil health." Steve Alspach, NRCS state soil scientist, and Greg Scott, soil scientist with the Oklahoma Conservation Commission, will address "The Biochemistry of Healthy Soil."
The webinar is open to the public. To attend, participants will need to register in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9wl5K7ekRxqoWNPIaYq6aw and follow the link in the email generated after registration to attend. If reasonable accommodation is needed, notify Dr. Carol Crouch, NRCS, at Carol.Crouch@ok.usda.gov.
To learn more about USDA programs and the Department's response to the coronavirus, visit farmers.gov/coronavirus. To locate a local Service Center, visit farmers.gov/service-locator.
