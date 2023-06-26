Tahlequah Community Garden rolled up their sleeves June 25 for a work party, a monthly event to introduce folks to the concept.
Sara Barnett, director of the Center for Tribal Studies at Northeastern State University, got involved with the community garden several years back when she was an adviser to one of the Native student fraternities. The house wanted to take on a plot at the garden to grow food for the elders. As an adviser, Barnett was happy to assist them.
“I don’t mind being outside – playing in the dirt, as I call it out here [in the garden],” said Barnett. “And Cheri Jo gives away 90% of her produce.”
Cheri Jo Sanders has worked the garden for about eight years. Sanders, who is retired, loves interacting with fellow gardeners, and teaching others about the benefits and satisfaction of growing food and flowers.
Growers are encouraged to give 10% of what they produce to Help in Crisis, Feed My Sheep, or the Tahlequah Day Center.
“Not only does it provide fresh food and flowers, but it gives me satisfaction, all the year, because I see how people grow with what they are growing,” said Sanders. “I see them change for the better.”
The effort by the fraternity fizzled out during the pandemic, and the original students graduated. Because of restrictions related to COVID-19, they could not recruit new cohort members.
“But I just got hooked and kept coming,” said Barnett.
One of the newest members of the garden is Briana Witham, a senior at NSU who is studying education.
“I’ve always wanted to garden, and I was walking in the park because I do disc golf, and I saw Cheri Jo working. And I was like, I’m going to talk to her,” said Witham. “I asked if I could join up, and she said, ‘sure, just bring some seeds and pick you out a plot and get started’.”
Sanders grew up on a farm and has had a garden every year of her life. Lately, she has thought about quitting. But seeing Witham’s success at growing tomatoes even better than her own, as well as other vegetables, keeps Sanders planting, harvesting, and teaching.
“I see the smile on Briana’s face when she picks a cucumber or tomato and it makes my heart happy,” said Sanders.
The garden originally started near the First Lutheran Church. When the spot was outgrown, they moved to the current site at 271 W. Smith St. – land owned by NSU. The disc golf course runs alongside the garden.
A gardener enjoying the weather and working her plot with her two children has been a member of the garden since its inception. Angelica Avila grows tomatoes, cowpeas, marigolds, and Roselle.
“I’ve been involved with the garden since the beginning, I want to say 10 years,” said Avila. “Me and my aunt and cousin were pretty much the founding members of the garden, and then they moved off, and I was kind of in charge. Then I had to step back and that’s when Cheri and all got involved.”
There is a team approach now to leading the garden, including professors who bring students on field trips.
Siblings Jordan Ortiz-Reedy and Isaiah Ortiz-Reedy accompany Avila to the garden to tend their plot. Jordan’s favorites are cowpeas and tomatoes. Isaiah’s best activity is helping to cut the corn down when it is ready to be harvested.
“That’s true, but he doesn’t like to eat the corn, though,” said Avila.
Cowpeas, said Avila, are great for ground cover to keep out the weeds. The long beans are left hanging to dry on the vine late into the season. Though the legume is edible, Avila’s main purpose to grow the low-to-the-ground plant is weed control. Roselle, a flowering plant in the genus Hibiscus that is native to Africa, is used as a tea and to make jelly.
Operating a weed whacker, James Bone was clearing a path around the perimeter of the garden, giving up the chore when thick vines along the fence get tangled in the machine and sends debris flying across the garden.
A member for three years, Bone maintains his own plot and performs other chores in the maintenance of the whole garden. Barnett and Sanders claimed Bone is a master gardener.
“I’m not a master gardener,” said Bone. “Technically, you have to take a NSU master gardener course. They are real picky about what you do – donate so much time to other gardening things, like how to tell a squash bug from a grasshopper, and what causes blossom end rot, stuff like that.”
You’re invited
People are welcome to stop by the garden, or call the NSU Center for Tribal Studies at 918-444-4350. All it takes is a few packs of seeds, a pair of gloves, and to pick out a plot. The next work party is July 22, from 8-10 a.m.
