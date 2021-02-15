OKLAHOMA CITY – Solar Power of Oklahoma has launched Solar for Students, a fundraising program supporting Oklahoma schools and extracurricular programs. Available through May 31, schools, athletic teams, and extracurricular programs may receive $50 for each completed appointment with a solar adviser.
Solar Power of Oklahoma’s consultations last 45 minutes and focus on answering questions and assessing eligibility for solar energy. For appointments resulting in the purchase of a solar energy system, the designated school or program will receive $500. Participants must be homeowners and customers of a utility company that allows solar generation. Those who are ineligible for solar energy options can participate by sharing Solar for Students with friends and family who are eligible.
To begin raising funds through Solar for Students, visit www.solarpowerok.com/solar-for-students.
Founded in 2017, Solar Power of Oklahoma is fully owned and operated in Oklahoma. The company’s solar advisors work with home and business owners to custom design solar systems, which are then installed by SPO installers.
