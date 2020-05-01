The Tahlequah Solid Waste Department has had to make accommodations amid the COVID-19 outbreak, and employees are working harder than ever.
Solid Waste Superintendent Chris Armstrong said collectors and drivers are keeping sanitizer and gloves on hand, but they had to improvise for masks.
“We tried to do the mask, but they were on back order for the hospitals and essential workers,” Armstrong said. “We did find face shields that worked pretty well. We also held safety meetings concerning the virus and how to keep from taking it home.”
During an April 6 Tahlequah City Council meeting, the board approved the acquisition of poly carts at the request of Armstrong.
“The City Council and mayor [Sue Catron] wanted to try and speed up the poly cart time line, which we are currently working on. With the poly carts this would really help keeping the exposure minimal,” said Armstrong. “The pandemic did not slow down our equipment orders. I, as the superintendent, wanted to focus on our guys. The mayor and City Administrator [Alan Chapman] sent us information packets and policy changes. We as department heads voiced our concerns, and they let us incorporate other safety practices as we see fit.”
Armstrong said he wanted to recognize Catron, Chapman, and the City Council for their role in making the decisions and putting employees and residents first.
“I have a 15-month-old baby so I’m still new as a father, but this made me feel 10 times better with the policies they put in place. I don’t feel like just a taxpayer, but a community member,” Armstrong said.
The superintendent said Free Dump Day was not canceled, but is on hold.
“We could not enforce the social distancing order that was set, for the safety of the community. The event is postponed, not completely canceled, at this time,” Armstrong said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.