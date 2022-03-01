Solid Waste operating smoothly, add third truck

The Tahlequah City Solid Waste Department is operating more efficiently now that a third automated truck has been delivered.
Solid Waste Superintendent Chris Armstrong said the automated trucks reduce exposure of workers to different elements of household waste.
“We got the third truck. Our partnership with the [United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians] has reached its receiving and implementing phase. With that, we are going to be extremely more efficient and cover more ground faster,’ he said.
Armstrong said the days of pickups will remain the same and trash is collected Monday through Thursday. Muskogee Avenue is the dividing line for east and west, and Armstrong said they collect trash north of Allen Road on Mondays. Then, they pick up from Allen Road to Choctaw Street on Tuesdays.
Fourth Street to Choctaw Street is collected on Wednesdays, and Fourth Street to south of Tahlequah is picked up on Thursdays. Commercial establishments are serviced on Fridays.
“What’s going to happen, some of the coverage is going to have to change because on Monday, we cover the quarter of town but we can go farther. We can provide more coverage those days and get people in a routine, but we can cover more ground and pick up more items as a call-in basis,” said Armstrong.
He said crews would be able to handle small requests such as hauling trash that can’t be placed at the curb, or if a vehicle is blocking routes.
“Whatever we ran on Monday, the rest would be on Tuesday and the rest of that would be on Wednesday, and then on to Thursday. We can have more coverage,” he said.
The first automated truck serves on the west side of town, while the second one is operated through the east side of town.
“With the addition of this new truck that we got, the pick-up schedule is going to stay the same, more or less. Probably 200 houses on each one, but we’re looking to add about 10 streets to each route,” said Armstrong.
Armstrong said the department collects between 450 and 500 units on Monday, 600 and 800 on Tuesday, 800 and 900 Wednesday, 500 and 650 on Thursday, and 273 on Friday.
“With these automated trucks, it’s really opened the doors for solid waste to really grow and progress. With that being said, the man power on the truck is going to be reduced and we are going to usher in a Green Waste facility where people can bring their leaves, trees they cut down, and we can recycle that good green into the parks and into fertilizer to help the community,” said Armstrong.
He said plans are being implemented for the Green Waste program, however; that wouldn’t hit until next year’s budget.
Free Dump Day is slated for April 16, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Typically, the solid waste department would hold its Free Dump Day on the second Saturday of the month that we’re open and now we’ve created a better communication line and understanding with the [Cherokee County Solid Waste]. Instead of having those two separate days, because that was causing a lot of confusion, April 16 is the best weekend to do it,” said Armstrong.
Those needing to drop off various items of waste can do so in Keys, Moodys, Hulbert, and Tahlequah April 16.
“The community in Tahlequah and the surrounding areas won’t have to just go to one centralized location and flood the streets like it has been in the past,” Armstrong said.
Learn more
For more information, call Solid Waste Director Chris Armstrong 918-931-1957 or email at carmstrong@tahlequah.gov.
