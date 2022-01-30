The City of Tahlequah continues to make strides in the modernization and automation of the refuse collection system to provide a safer, more efficient and more effective method of solid waste disposal.
As part of this effort, residents may have noticed a change in the pickup times, which start at 5 a.m. as Solid Waste Department integrates new automated truck into the routes.
Their goal is to provide the best possible service to the community.
SWD has requested that the bar of waste containers face the street, and that containers are left three to 5 feet away from other objects so that the truck can easily and safely access the cart.
For questions, call the Solid Waste Department at 918-456-8332.
There will be a chane in regular pickup times for the weeks of President's Day, Feb. 21; Memorial Day, May 30; Juneteenth, June 20; Independence Day, July 4; Labor Day, Sept. 5; Indigenous Peoples' Day, Oct. 10; Veterans Day, Nov. 11; and Christmas, Nov. 25. There will be no change in regular pickup times for Thanksgiving, Nov. 24.
