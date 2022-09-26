Some area schools still have corporal punishment policies

Some Cherokee County schools still have corporal punishment policies in place, yet hardly use them.
Grand View Superintendent Larry Ben said his school’s policy still allows corporal punishment but it is rarely used.
“Discipline needs to be appropriate for the behavior you are trying to correct and so sometimes that is not necessarily punishment,” said Ben.
Ben said coaching, counseling, positive or negative feedback, suspension, detention, and parent phone calls are some of the options used at Grand View .
“It really starts with good procedures. If you have consistent expectations and procedures that are followed, then the behavior problems go way down,” said Ben.
He said he doesn’t always believe some methods — such as removing a student from a class — are helpful in correcting misbehavior, but they may be the only option available to use. While the disruption in class has been handled, Ben said using methods like positive feedback can help students change their misbehavior and stop disruptions.
Grand View has a “multi-tiered system of support” teams that specializes in helping students by referring them to counseling or an outside agency. Ben said the team also helps with issues in attendance, grades, social, and emotional health and has shown positive results since being implemented two years ago.
“We just try to connect kids with the appropriate services, whether we have those services in house or whether they’re not in house,” said Ben.
Shiloh Christian School Administrator Susan Alkire said instead of corporal punishment her school uses the proactive approach of positive behavior reinforcement.
“We partner with our families to make sure that our students are having a positive place for them to learn and study and focus on schooling and their faith,” said Alkire.
The program focuses on a different positive behavior each month, such as sharing or being kind. Staff at Shiloh discuss the positive behavior traits every morning with students in class and morning/monthly assemblies. Alkire said they also take an approach of discussing with students how they can think critically about certain issues they struggle with.
“Spanking someone does nothing to change the behavior,” said Alkire. “It is just a form of punishment. It has no positive reaction. It just makes a child scared and afraid.”
Briggs Principal Angel Supernaw said corporal punishment was removed from their policy a couple of years ago, as it doesn’t correct the behavior.
The school tries to avoid out-of-school suspension as much as possible, and instead uses detention, in-school suspension, community service, and phone calls to parents. The type of discipline given depends on the grade level and actions committed by the student.
She said Briggs uses its Student of the Month assemblies to help reward students with good behavior as a proactive approach.
Briggs will be beginning a new program for all grades with Briggs Positive Pride Tickets. The tickets will be distributed by staff to students who are found making positive choices and will be redeemable for rewards in classrooms.
“They need positive reinforcement,” said Supernaw. “We just see it in our culture and our climate and everywhere is just so negative. With all the negativity they see on their phone and social media, we just felt like we needed to do some extra stuff to recognize positives, instead of recognizing all the negatives.”
Lowrey Public Schools Superintendent Paul Pinkerton said he believes the corporal punishment policy is still in place, but does not know the last time it was used.
“In a small school, rural school teachers usually take care of their own discipline issues,” said Pinkerton. “Anything they don't want to deal with comes to me and most of the time it will be detention. In some cases a student could be suspended for three or more days.”
Shady Grove School Superintendent Emmett Thompson said the school’s student enrollment forms have a place for parents to select if they approve or disapprove of corporal punishment if other methods have failed. Thompson said he would have to go back years to know when the last time corporal punishment was used on a student.
Tenkiller Superintendent Marilyn Dewoody stated the school does not use corporal punishment and instead uses community service, in-school suspension, out-of-school suspension, and the removal of privileges.
Other Cherokee County schools were contacted for comment, but did not respond before press time. This includes Peggs, Norwood, and Woodall.
What You Said
Tahlequah Daily Press readers were asked on the website their opinions on what they thought about corporal punishment making its appearance in schools again with 43.2 percent of participants saying they strongly approve and 34.6 percent strongly disapprove the method. About 6 percent of readers somewhat disapprove and 16 percent somewhat approve of corporal punishment.
