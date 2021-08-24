Grades 6-8 are in quarantine at Tenkiller School after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
“The staff member wore a mask when they could not social distance from others,” wrote Tenkiller Superintendent Marilyn Dewoody in a letter that was posted to the school's Facebook page.
The staff member was vaccinated and is not showing symptoms. Dewoody expects a speedy recovery. The measure is considered precautionary.
Students will be excused from class to quarantine until Sept. 3 and will be sent home with homework packets. Those who do not wish to quarantine will not be required to do so. Parents were provided a guide for assistance while students are in quarantine.
According to Dewoody, Tenkiller had not experienced a positive test since before the start of the school year. A couple of students and one staff member started the semester virtually because they were still in quarantine.
Grand View experienced its first positive case in kindergarten and pre-kindergarten on Tuesday. The school has worked hard to limit the amount of contact students have had among one another, which has helped them keep their numbers down.
“We have had good modeling from our teachers, as far as wearing masks,” said Superintendent Ed Kennedy.
He observed that only a handful of children from pre-K through fourth grade aren’t wearing masks. Most of the middle-schoolers are also wearing them. Kennedy explained that their masking will allow them to continue their education without requiring the school to shut down classes.
In each class, all students have seat assignments, as they do on the school bus. Because nearly all students are masking, it has allowed them to track which ones were within a certain radius of infected students.
Around 90 percent of Grand View teachers are also vaccinated. Kennedy credits their success, in part, to a clinic they hosted with the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
"We had a question-and-answer session. We had a unified effort in our decision-making,” he said.
Tahlequah Public schools announced one positive student case respectively at the following schools: THS, Central Academy, Heritage Elementary, and Cherokee Elementary.
