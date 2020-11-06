Economy Recovery Task Force officials discussed case numbers and the mask ordinance during a Thursday, Nov. 5 meeting.
Ward 4 City Councilor Trae Ratliff said Cherokee Nation Chief of Staff Todd Enlow told him the positive cases have gone up and will more than likely double from last week.
"Not sure when vaccines will happen, but dual vaccines are to be administered in 19-23 days," Ratliff said.
Committee members discussed the mask mandate, which some businesses and others say they are in favor of keeping if it means they won't have to close their doors.
Kelley Robertson, Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce operations manager, said she spoke with business owners who didn't seem to be negative about the mandate.
Amy Carter, who owns Vivid Salon & Boutique, said if the mandate can keep the businesses open, she supports it.
As of Friday, Nov. 6, the state had 15,032 active COVID-19 cases, with Cherokee County reporting 1,514 of those cases.
The county has had a total of 213 currently active cases, with eight deaths.
As of Nov. 6, Cherokee Nation Health Services has 3,751 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
