Some Cherokee Co. officials received $5K raises, budget shows

The salaries of county officials and employees are formula-based, and the amount they are paid can vary.
According to the estimate of needs and financial statement for fiscal year 2022-2023, $3,428,456 was approved for total salaries in the county General Fund - $206,361 more than the year before, when the allocation was $3,222,095.
The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners approved pay raises of 2.4 percent a year in 2019. It was the first adjustment in 16 years, though officials do get cost-of-living adjustments of less than 1 percent a year.
Certain county elected officials got $5,000 raises this year, but some will have to wait when they're not in the middle of their terms.
"You can't get a raise if you're in your term, so just certain [elected officials] got it," said County Clerk Cheryl Trammel.
The pay adjustments were for newly elected Bobby "Cub" Whitewater, District 1 commissioner; Clif Hall, District 3 commissioner; County Assessor Stephanie Teague; and new County Treasurer JoAnna Champlain.
Chris Jenkins, District 2, Sheriff Jason Chennault, District Court Clerk Lesa Rousey, and Trammel won't get the adjustment for two more years. Employees are typically given a 3 percent raise annually.
Elected county officials were making $61,087 a year, whereas they were pulling down $55,587 four years ago.
Different elements go into formulating salaries, and it's something the assessor does.
"There's a calculation the assessor's office does and they're supposed to do that yearly," Trammel said.
The calculation is by population, taxable value, additional homestead, service ability, and the county mail rate.
"If the population goes up, then we can have a little raise that way, but other than our base amount that while we are in our term, we cannot have a raise," she said.
There is a salary calculation website that former Assessor Marsha Trammel used to record population of the county and the assessed value, calibrated off of the abstract and excise board.
Essentially, the bigger the population, the bigger the salary an official makes. County officials in Oklahoma are paid the most allowable by law in their areas - if their budgets can handle it.
Teague will have to determine the county population figures every year, and there can be two given numbers: one that's online and one that was given to the commissioners by the U.S. Census.
Salaries for county employees are also based off of experience, credentials, seniority and however else officials see fit.
