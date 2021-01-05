Some Cherokee County school classes reopen

Most Cherokee County schools went to distance or virtual learning shortly before the winter break, and most returned to learning this week with students on campus and online.
Hulbert Public Schools Superintendent Jolyn Choate said the district started this semester much like it finished the last one: still on an A/B schedule, so only 50 percent of students are on campus any given day, but with the added option of allowing families to choose virtual learning through Google Classroom.
“Google Classrooms was what we started using for students who had opted for the A/B schedule, but wanted to go virtual. We are still using Edmentum's Courseware for students who started the virtual learning path from the first day of school,” said Choate. “We will continue this schedule and option unless we have too many staff members ill or exposed. Of course, safety is still our priority, so disinfecting, required mask-wearing, and social distancing remain in effect. We have not altered any sanitizing measures. Everything gets sanitized on an hourly and daily basis.”
Keys Public Schools are back in session, as they were last semester with the different options for learning. Virtual Keys High School students are eligible to do extracurricular activities.
Tahlequah Public Schools teachers started back Monday, and students returned Tuesday. TPS is operating on the same schedule as the fall 2020 semester, with no changes, according to Superintendent Leon Ashlock.
“We will continue to offer in-person learning as long as we have enough staff,” said Ashlock. “We cleared all of the staff COVID quarantines from before Christmas break. However, we started this week with 10 staff members out due to various COVID, quarantine, orother health reasons. That is manageable.”
Briggs School will be on the alternate schedule for the week of Jan. 4-8. The Red Group students attend on Monday and Tuesday, and Black Group students attend on Thursday and Friday.
“At this time, we need everyone to follow the alternate schedule – no four-day attendance – to assist us in providing for the health and safety of students and staff. Due to the concern with increased COVID-19 virus spread, we strongly encourage you to keep your children at home if possible. As you are most likely aware, COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to increase at an alarming level,” said administrators in a Facebook post. “As a reminder, students should not attend school if they are sick or have any COVID-19 symptoms. It would also be advisable for students to stay home if they have attended any group gatherings in recent days outside of the immediate household.”
Grand View School had professional development for teachers on Monday. Classes resumed Tuesday, both in-person and with the distance learning model.
“We will continue to offer a distance learning, or virtual option for those families interested,” said Superintendent Ed Kennedy.
Students who were on campus first semester may use the virtual model, but they must contact the school office by Wednesday, Jan. 6. Students who used the virtual, or distance, learning model during the first semester are welcome to return to on-campus learning.
Some changes may occur this semester at Grand View due to responses to a December survey.
“Your voices were heard, and we will address the points, but what we saw: Parents wanted to safely get students in school as soon as possible. You wanted to have the option of virtual learning for those uncomfortable with sending their child to school under these circumstances,” said Kennedy. “Families asked for better resources for younger students. Parents wanted refresher information on technology usage, checking assignments, and monitoring grades. And the majority wanted traditional school using cohorts instead of an A-B schedule like some schools have utilized.”
Norwood School returned to traditional instruction Monday, with additional safety precautions in place. Superintendent Keith Fisher said it is the families’ choice for students to remain in the virtual program, but students must log in daily and complete their assignments in a timely manner.
“Our goal has been, and will continue to be, keeping our students and staff as safe as possible, while providing a quality education to our students,” said Fisher. “Working together, we can help ensure less transmission of any virus helping keep our students and staff healthy. This will be extremely important in keeping our doors open. We realize this has been a difficult year, and everyone is ready to return to ‘normal.’ Hopefully, better times are around the corner.”
Shady Grove School will continue distance learning for this week.
“I'm happy for those having a positive experience with distance learning, but it troubles me for those having difficulty and pray for a county color other than ‘red’ so we can come back on campus,” posted Superintendent Emmett Thompson on Facebook. “We will be reviewing our plan and procedures this week for possible amendments.”
Woodall School is back in session with learning options. Woodall is in the highest level of its face coverings tier. This means they are requiring everyone to wear masks when on school premises, on school buses, or while engaged in school-sponsored activities. Updates to the risk level, as well as the number of new COVID-19 cases for the week, are posted on the Woodall website.
Tenkiller School is back to the schedule it had last semester.
Emails and calls to Peggs School and Lowrey School were not returned by publication time and information was not found online.
