Some community groups on social media monitor for mischief; others allow more latitude

Community groups and pages on social media can be helpful to the public, but they can also be harmful if they spread false information or are rooted in hostility and personal grudges.
Local business owners and residents may find themselves the targets of criticism, ridicule, and hate at the hands of keyboard warriors. But admins of some groups are taking steps to ensure the safety and well-being of their members.
Realtor Suzanne Myers runs the What's Happening in Tahlequah Facebook group, and her focus is strictly on positivity.
"I was really proud of the success of the group, and I am thankful that we have continued to keep it on a positive trajectory," Myers said.
The group has garnered over 16,000 members since Myers created it two years ago. Her rules are simple: Be kind and courteous, and no hate speech or bullying.
"We're all in this together to create a welcoming environment. Let's treat everyone with respect. Healthy debates are natural, but kindness is required," the rules state.
What's Happening in Tahlequah allows members to brag about the community, promote businesses and events, and seek information.
A new group, Gossip of Tahlequah, was created two months ago by Beverly Carey. She said it's grown "exponentially" over the past week. Members are allowed to post without approval of the admin.
"I don't get involved in reviews. I allow the public their opinions on each business. I believe everyone has a right to their opinion and to express those opinions," Carey said.
She said she believes it gives the general public a better understanding of a business and why a review was posted when the public is allowed to have a healthy discussion on it.
"I don't remove someone for simply reporting a post, but I also don't allow - for lack of a better word - crybabies to report posts over and over because it hurts their feelings. It's a gossip page, not an information page," she said.
One thing Carey doesn't tolerate in her group is slander, and she's quick to take down those posts. She explained how a post made against a local business owner was taken down when the person who posted it never provided proof of the claims.
"I did later later find out that it was [the business owner] but I wasn't about to allow the post to stay, since it couldn't be verified at the time," Carey said.
Not to be confused with Carey's Facebook group, Tahlequah Gossip was created July 2019 and has logged close to 700 posts within the past month. The group has two admins, Bryan Roberts and Kim Marks, and three moderators: Jennifer "McCraycray," Tiffanie Graebner, and Ann Ajo.
The stated rules are to be kind and courteous; no hate speech or bullying; no selling; and no spamming. Admins say they do their best to keep scammers from victimizing members, and all posts from members must be approved before they're published.
The posts pertain to concerns in the local community, while some do lambaste business owners and residents. Southside Drive In found itself in the middle of tirade when a poster claimed to have been turned away because their spouse was going to feed a "stray dog" at the restaurant.
Many members pointed out that feeding the dog would cause the animal to stick around the business and beg for food. Those in charge of the Southside Drive In Facebook page went into defense mode and explained how the dog belonged to a family nearby.
Despite Southside's defense mechanism, many members said they were a loyal customer of the restaurant for life, while others made the decision to boycott the local eatery. The post appears to have been removed from the group.
Lessons can be learned from that group, as it was for a woman whose grammatical error was blasted to the almost 13,000 members. On Oct. 11, a member posted a photo of the digital billboard at the intersection of South Muskogee Avenue and East Rayne Street. The ad read, "UKB Deptarment of Education now offering HiSET (GED) test prep courses."
Sarah Taylor Scarberry was the one who created the ad, and she responded to the post with some humor.
"I'm dead. I made this. The beauty of the whole situation is that I'm an English teacher and librarian," Scarberry said.
She added that she had just taught her seventh-grade class about "situational irony" the week before. Her response received almost 70 reactions from the group's members, and she said her initial reaction to the mishap was to be expected: She was embarrassed.
"After that faded somewhat, I thought it was funny and ironic. It was the absolute truth about teaching my class how to find irony in literature. I thought it fit our lesson pretty perfectly, as unintentional as it was," she said.
Shortly thereafter, a new ad for the UKB Department of Education was displayed on the billboard: "Calm down… We fixed it!" Many people who drive past the billboard can't help but laugh at the new message and why it's there.
"After owning the mistake and letting my boss know about it, everything else was just responding to the people, ignoring the negative comments and truly interacting with the people being polite and supportive," Scarberry said.
Tahlequah has a variety of Facebook groups intended to help residents, pets, the businesses, tourists, and more. Tahlequah Forum is run by Denise LaGrand and Teresa Williams, and members discuss issues relevant to Tahlequah. Michael McQueen hosts the Tahlequah Area Traffic group, in which he monitors scanner traffic and posts updates to local crime-related topics.
Most community Facebook groups come with rules, and those who violate those rules can be removed, reported, and banned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.