Some community members take issue with fairgrounds facility process

As the new fairgrounds are being constructed in Cherokee County, some community members have mixed feelings toward the process and its impact on the agriculture community.
Tahlequah High School Ag Teacher Carl Wallace said the 2022 Cherokee County Fair was tough this year due to the location at the Cherokee County Community Building.
“There’s a lot of animosity out there amongst a lot of the families, and such as that, with the fairgrounds being the situation that it is,” said Wallace.
Wallace said he believes some of the issues stem from the venue not having enough shade or water for the livestock. He said it's imperative to have water for livestock in order to keep them hydrated and ready to compete.
“With livestock shows, it’s a beauty contest and so you have to be able to get them ready to go and wash them and that kind of stuff, and there was just no ability to do that,” said Wallace.
He said as a fair board they tried to mediate the issues and warn others of the circumstances before the livestock shows.
“From the kids' standpoint, they buy these projects six months out and put all the work into it just to be able to shine at the end of the year and the fair season, so from their standpoint it made it a little more difficult for them to be able to get out there and perform,” said Wallace. “It’s kind of like a football team without a football field and all you can do is play backyard football and that’s kind of the situation the kids were put in with their livestock show projects.”
While there were no Tahlequah students who decided not to compete because of the facility, Wallace said there were some students who didn’t bring all of their animals due to potential overheating and lack of pens.
Wallace wishes there was a meeting and a bigger heads up prior to the fairgrounds being sold, or that the county commissioners would have held onto the fairgrounds until the new site was partially completed.
“That’s all hindsight. There’s nothing we can do about it at this point,” said Wallace. “We can be a little bit upset about it, but in the end that is behind us and there’s nothing we can do to change that deal. So all we can really do now is get behind the process and for all of us to try and work together to get something done to have something for spring.”
Wallace said while the Cherokee County Commissioners are discussing the use of the spring livestock show being held in the Cherokee County Community Building, it doesn't fix the issue of not having any water.
Shelby Tannehill, a junior at Hulbert High School, competed at the 2022 Cherokee County Fair in the goat livestock show. She said she was disappointed in the show this year because of the lack of provisions.
“Whenever animals get too hot, they get frustrated just like us,” said Tannehill. “If you are out in the heat and you’re working for a few hours, sometimes you can get frustrated. Animals are the same way and so you get an animal out in the heat and you have them doing stuff they might not want to do, they won’t work at all.”
She said she feels frustrated by not having a facility close to home to show in. Part of the reason is due to her normal schedule of showing in several jackpots at the Cherokee County Fairgrounds before the bigger shows begin. She said she'll continue to go to smaller shows outside of the county but has already missed two shows she normally participates in due to the closure of the grounds.
“A lot of the shows I go to, like jackpots and smaller shows, are held at the fairgrounds,” said Tannehill. “Those are really important to help get you into the swing of things and getting your animals accustomed to showing. So I’m off track, my animals are off track. It's just frustrating.”
Wallace said he had wished the livestock community had been better kept in the loop of the discussion of the new fairgrounds.
Kelly Blair, who serves on the state board for the Oklahoma Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee, said not having a facility for events is hurting the community through missed opportunities for potential participants with money being spent in other communities.
Blair said she is happy with the progress being made toward the new fairgrounds, but believes there is potential for mistrust to take place, due to a confusion among people in the community on the sale of the fairgrounds. She said some of the confusion stems from unclear legality issues, not feeling as though the livestock community was a part of the conversation, and the site being sold lower than the appraisal value.
The property was sold to Cherokee Nation for $733,000 and the property was appraised for $915,000 in September 2021.
“Many people would have bought it at a higher price,” said Blair. “They didn’t feel like they were given the opportunity. Then all of a sudden that spurs rumors and conflict and hurt and our kids watch it. We have to be transparent with them.”
According to Cherokee Nation Communications, the fairgrounds was bought earlier this year by the Cherokee Nation and has been a vital area to the community for years.
“When Cherokee County officials decided to sell the property last year and build a new county facility to host its annual county fair, livestock shows and other community events, Cherokee Nation placed a bid on and ultimately purchased the 20-plus acres located southwest of Tahlequah,” Cherokee Nation Communications stated. “It has always been our intention to ensure this property is utilized to improve the lives and employability of Cherokee citizens and in turn to help build up Cherokee County as a whole.”
According to CN Communications, the nation noticed the possibility of the county’s need to use the fairground facility for the livestock show in spring 2022 when the purchase took place, as progress had not been made on the new facility site.
“We were honored to offer that opportunity to Cherokee County earlier this year. We are now transforming the site into the Cherokee Nation Career Readiness Campus, with the demolition process having started recently and renovation and construction phases beginning by late fall,” Cherokee Nation Communications stated. “In its first phase, Cherokee Nation is infusing $10 million to start the project, which when complete will help train thousands of Cherokees in career trade programs. We are proud that we are able to invest in this property so that it continues to provide critical services and benefits to our community in the coming years.”
