Some concerned about protocols at The Fit

The Northeastern State University RiverHawks Wellness Center, which serves both campus and community, has had to adapt to a number of changes to comply with COVID-19 protocols this semester. But some clients fear that failure to follow the rules by a handful of people using the facility could lead to its closure.
Arron Edwards, director of The Fit, said they have been following the same guidelines all semester.
“We are still following protocols that NSU put in place earlier this year,” said Edwards.
Exercising and mask-wearing is given some leeway from NSU’s mask guidelines that were enforced Aug. 3. According to the NSU guidelines, under Section B of the exemptions tab, a mask does not have to be worn “when exercising in a gym where barriers are provided.”
Three people told the Press they've complained about crowding on the indoor courts, and NSU was quick to respond. A sign on the front door indicates that failure to wear masks will be cause for expulsion, and further infractions could result in closure of the courts.
Patrons who use the swimming pool, either for laps or water aerobics class, say they are satisfied with how the natatorium is being handled. Lanes are a sufficient distance apart, and those in the classes maintain distance as well. Some even wear masks in the water, since they don't submerge their faces. And health experts have said proper chlorination and sanitizing of the pool and water make the likelihood of transmission remote.
Some individuals who exercise at The Fit worry that proper barriers have not been set up among the equipment, and they've noticed a few students aren't following guidelines. A few are concerned about proximity in dressing rooms, but say most patrons use "common sense" and keep their distance from others.
Hannah Ferguson, NSU sophomore, said she really hasn't noticed any changes due to COVID-19.
“They might be cleaning the equipment more often, but I haven't seen any spacing out of equipment or restrictions to anything at The Fit since we came back this year," she said.
Ferguson is a regular user of The Fit. She believes a majority of individuals do not wear their masks while working out.
“If I were to guess, I would say less than 25 percent wear a mask inside The Fit. People come in wearing their mask and take it off to work out," she said. "I would say people wear masks more often on campus, since it’s required, but will take it off at The Fit.”
Benches and machines at The Fit are typically around 6 feet apart, but it's difficult to stop someone from moving a bench or weights to another location. Along with this, no physical barrier separates these benches and machines other than the machines themselves, according to Ferguson.
The benches in the area with the dumbbells have no restrictions as to where they can be moved, meaning they can be well within 6 feet of one another without a barrier separating them. However, Fit employees say cleaning has been increased exponentially and the staff is constantly disinfecting all weights in the building and encouraging gym members to do the same after their use. Most people who use the weight-lifting equipment had already been sanitizing even before COVID-19 hit.
Ethan Autry goes to The Fit multiple times each week. He believes that those who are worried about infection should consider working out from home until there is more control over the virus.
“It’s a gym, so even if they were strictly following guidelines, the risk of spreading germs is still high,” said Autry. “If people are worried about catching COVID, I recommend they do not go to The Fit. With all of the different things being touched and germs being spread, there is more to worry about than just a mask.”
Although a couple spoke off the record to discuss heightened sanitation procedures, employees at the Fit have been informed that all questions regarding COVID-19 need to be directed to Edwards.
