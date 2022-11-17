Some first responders have holiday dinner; others welcome donations

While much of the country gets the day off to join their loved ones for Thanksgiving, first responders are still clocking in and saving lives.
Some may be surprised to learn that Thanksgiving and Christmas are typically "slow days" for those in law enforcement. Traffic is light, as most people are gathered around the dinner table and feasting.
"It's hit-and-miss, really," said Cherokee County Sheriff's Capt. Derrick Grant. "You have your times a couple of hours after lunch when people are traveling from one family to another. We still respond to domestics as such on Thanksgiving."
But patrolling roads of Cherokee County during the holiday doesn't mean deputies and investigators can't enjoy a hearty Thanksgiving meal. Undersheriff James Brown said they are allowed to go home or to a family member's house for a meal, just like they would for a typical lunch break.
Members of church groups who would like to bring a dish to first responders who are working during the holiday can do so. Lorraine Baker, supervisor of Cherokee County Sheriff's Dispatch, said food can be taken to the Cherokee County 911 Center, and Brown said calls should be made beforehand.
"They can bring it to dispatch on Thanksgiving and the officers can go in there to get it, because there won't be anyone [at the sheriff's office.] They'll have to let dispatch know, but they need to use the sheriff's office number," Brown said.
The two K-9s with the sheriff's office will also be on duty for Thanksgiving, and would likely welcome treats.
Firefighters with the Tahlequah Fire Department can't leave their station to attend family gatherings. However, family members are allowed to stop by and spend time with them.
Capt. Jody Enlow will be working on the holiday, and he said those on shift usually cook themselves a meal. Gift cards to local eateries were donated last year, and this year, and Enlow said he believes they'll be ordering food from Rib Crib.
"There'll be people who stop by and bring us their leftovers and say, 'We thought you'd might like this.' This town is so nice to us," he said.
Anyone is welcome to stop by Stations 1 and 2 on Thanksgiving, and any other day.
Queries about plans for EMS staff were sent to Jennifer Daniels, of Northeastern Health System, but she did not return answers by press time.
