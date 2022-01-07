Some ICTC adult classes still open this session

Indian Capital Technology Center is offering day and evening classes, which started this week, but it is not too late to sign up for most of the lineup.
During the day, ICTC has classes for high school and adult students in two sessions: morning, which runs from 8-11 a.m., and afternoon, which runs from noon to 3 p.m. High school students may pick one session so they can still attend their secondary education. Adults may attend all day.
Currently, all-day classes are filled except criminal justice and auto collision repair, which are accepting applicants until the end of next week.
Auto collision repair addresses how to repair vehicles, as well as how to do the painting. The school has two spraying booths with which they teach how to paint vehicles. Students will also be able to learn other industrial painting.
The criminal studies course is for students interested in attending law school, law enforcement, or paralegal.
In ICTC’s heavy equipment class, which is full, students are helping the City of Tahlequah with public improvements.
“Our heavy equipment program has been helping the city with a grant project clearing space for a new park. We do live work through our courses. We have students who are actively working on projects,” said Vicki Bush, ICTC director.
The school offers many adult night classes that are open to the public on topics such as computers, résumé building, cybersecurity, interviewing, smartphones, calligraphy, auctioneering, beekeeping, dog obedience, digital photography, guitar, poultry farming, leather craft, quilting, short film, stained glass, cake decorating, bus driver training, certified medical assistantship, dental assistantship, home health care, phlebotomy, forklift certification, home improvement, HVAC, small engine repair, welding, self-defense, Spanish, and more.
“We have adult or evening classes starting up. We have certificate programs as well as fun programs, sewing, woodworking, things like that,” said Bush.
She said that in light of COVID, one of the most popular classes is caring for the elderly in a home setting.
“With elders not being able to be safe in different places because of COVID, home health has just boomed. We have evening classes for that,” said Bush.
Also popular is dental hygiene.
From improving career trajectory, to discovering a new hobby, ICTC has many options for locals to better their abilities.
Bush also announced that in the next couple of years, ICTC will be breaking ground for a new campus in Coweta.
