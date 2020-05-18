With schools and many businesses closed, opportunities for blood drives have been slim. The Oklahoma Blood Institute usually sets up at the Cherokee Nation Casino or school gyms, but because of the pandemic, that hasn't been happening - until this week.
"We've lost more than a month's worth of blood collection due to the pandemic," said Ashley Hinson Travis, OBI account consultant. "Oklahoma Blood Institute provides more than 90 percent of the blood supply for the state. We need 1,200 blood donors every day, to maintain a strong blood supply."
OBI had blood drives scheduled Monday and Tuesday at Grand View School.
The goal for Monday was 31, and with 30 people signed in by late afternoon and about 20 more with appointments, Hinson Travis was sure they'd make goal.
"We've been able to see every single walk-in. It doesn't usually work out when we have a full appointment schedule," she said.
Tuesday's goal of 80 is higher because OBI had more staff available to work.
They had the capacity for 110 donors that day.
Donors were also able to get antibody tests to find out if they had the coronavirus and have built up an immunity. The test was developed by IMMY, a Norman-based laboratory that manufactures diagnostic tests and reagents for infectious diseases.
"This test creates an opportunity for communities to gain greater clarity regarding true exposure rates," the IMMY website states.
"Health care workers with built immunity could return to the front lines and act as designated caretakers for COVID-19 patients."
Although technically retired, Linda Holderby still teaches at Grand View. She usually donates when there is a drive, so the antibody test wasn't a lure to her.
"It's definitely something nice to know, though," she said.
Holderby is glad they are still able to have the blood drives and thinks it's a good way to support the community.
"We usually have a good turnout. Our patrons are good supporters," said Holderby.
Those who chose to have the antibody test done get 6 milliliters of blood drawn.
That is sent to the lab, and the donor receives a letter in seven to 10 business days.
Kin Thompson, Northeastern State University professor, usually donates on campus.
"Giving blood is always a good thing to do to give back," he said. "Plus, you get snacks, and you usually get a T-shirt."
Thompson recently learned about friends being in a car crash, and that reminded him of why he donates.
"It makes you realize that my blood does go somewhere," he said.
Thompson said his 16-year-old daughter considered donating for the first time to get the antibody test, but she wasn't old enough. Hinson Travis thinks they may be limiting the age due to the number of tests available.
Some people are able to give an apheresis donation, which is also called "double red," according to Hinson Travis.
"We're taking the same amount of blood, a pint, but we get two units of whole blood. They are giving back the plasma and saline," she said. "With a whole blood donation, they take a pint, but it takes all three - platelets, plasma, and blood - and they are separated at the lab."
Michael Peters, Tahlequah High School teacher, was giving a double red donation and said he donates whenever he can.
"It's something I can do to try and help," he said.
Peters planned to have the antibody test done.
"My wife tested positive for COVID-19. I got sick before her, and I tested negative for the flu, but I couldn't get the COVID test," he said.
Get involved
The OBI drive at Grand View School is noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 19. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment by calling 1-877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org.
