After Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt last week ordered closure of all non-essential businesses in counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases, local residents have limited access to certain operations in town. But many businesses need to keep their doors open in case of an emergency.
Health professionals are considered essential personnel at this time, as are construction workers, maintenance employees, and other tradespeople. So Sharpe's Department Store in Tahlequah remains open for those who need to purchase scrubs, work boots, or fire-retardant clothing. The store hours - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday - remain the same.
Sharpe's Manager Trent Jones said the store is also taking extra precautions.
"We sanitize the counter, because some people still use their debit cards and have to use their PIN numbers," said Trent. "So we sanitize that after every use. We're doing that quite a bit, as well as cleaning the door and doors handles."
Sharpe's is offering curbside service for those who do not feel comfortable going indoors. Customers can call ahead to see if the store has a particular item and it will be brought out to them when they arrive. Just recently, the company launched a website, www.sharpesclothing.com, to offer online shopping.
According to Jones, the store is currently on an "ordering freeze," so it cannot procure any new items unless a customer prepays for them, and pays for shipping.
He said he has already had a few people looking for scrubs take that route.
The doors at Tommy Nix Auto Group are still open, too. While wearing gloves, the staff there have been using Lysol spray and wiping down frequently touched surfaces. The chairs in the waiting area also 10 feet apart, according to Nix.
"We're one of the essential businesses that has to be open from the service department to sales, because if the doctors' cars break down, they have to get their cars fixed," he said. "So we have to be open, but it has affected our sales."
Tommy Nix Auto Group is open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
With more people being sent home to work remotely, many employees will be using their computers to get things accomplished. Also, students in Oklahoma are preparing to resume their schooling via online methods, so places like Rader Computers and The PC Landing Zone are still open to help with technical needs.
Rader Computers still has its normal hours, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Weekends are by appointment only. However, the computer repair shop has temporarily closed its lobby and customers can be helped in the parking lot.
The PC Landing Zone is also considered an essential business, so it will remain open for its usual hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Jimmy Simmons, of PCLZ, said the store has seen an increase in customers bringing in laptops that were once left to the side, but are now needed again.
All devices brought to PCLZ are cleaned with a Clorox wipe when received and before being returned to the customer. No more than four customers will be allowed in the store at any given time, and customer cannot wait in the store while their devices are being repaired.
Businesses that have a "living inventory" are also considered essential, so local plant nurseries will remain open. Green Country Gardens just opened last week, March 23, for the spring. According to GCG's Facebook page, the outfit if offering browsing through its greenhouses will take items to customers' vehicles. Green Country Gardens is located at 13760 HWY 51, in Tahlequah. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays; and noon to 5 p.m., Sundays.
