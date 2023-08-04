With vacation season coming to a close, some Tahlequah residents have reported issues getting passports in time for their trips.
Harley Tinsley, a Cherokee County court clerk deputy, said the current wait time for an expedited passport is seven to nine weeks, while a routine passport is at 10 to 13 weeks. While his office handles the passport applications, Tinsley said he does not receive very recent updates for passport timelines.
“I assume that’s the average. We haven’t heard a whole lot that’s different,” said Tinsley. “We had one gentleman that said it took his like 15 weeks, but we haven’t really had any instances where somebody is coming in here past that deadline or past that window and saying they still haven’t received it.”
Candy Jarvis, owner of Candyland Travel, said she and the rest of her group who traveled to Ireland this August did not experience any issue with getting their passports.
“Thank goodness we did not experience [any delays],” said Jarvis.
Jarvis said her group received their passports within six to seven weeks of turning in their applications. While Jarvis said she has not seen any delays taking place recently, she mentioned the passport aspect of travel is often only busy or backed up around the holidays.
While Jarvis and her travelers did not have any passport-related issues, others, like Tahlequah resident Addie Donatelli, dealt with some delays.
Donatelli started the process of getting her passport at the beginning of March 2023, which was about four-and-a-half months before her vacation to Cancun, Mexico, was to take place. With her passport still listed as “in processing” three weeks before her trip, Donatelli said she began making phone calls.
“After that I called the phone number on the website, [but] they will not put you through to speak with someone until you’re traveling within 14 days,” said Donatelli. “So then I turned to Congressman Josh Brecheen’s office for help.”
Donatelli said those at Breecheen’s office had her fill out an information sheet for the passport agency, and they gave the agency Donatelli’s travel dates again. After a week passed, Donatelli’s nerves had not subsided and she called the agency again. Donatelli said called a total of five times.
“The answers I received were, ‘Oh, you didn’t expedite it. Would you like to pay to have it expedited?’ So I paid the additional fee, and they said, ‘It’s still processing’; ‘Don’t worry it should make it in on time’; ‘I think it’s almost ready.’ Six days before our flight, I finally got a, ‘It’s been shipped and here’s your tracking number.’ That was on a Friday and I had it in-hand Monday evening,” said Donatelli.
Even though Donatelli did not have a delay on her personal application, she was told the stall was due to the abundant amount of applications in the portal, requiring extra time to process the paperwork.
“For me, [it was] stressful. But I finally had just accepted that I might not be making the trip and would not be receiving a full refund from our resort,” said Donatelli. “I would have been sad to miss out meeting up with our group of college friends that we met at Northeastern State University 13 years ago, so I continued to call and email as much as I could to secure the [passport’s] arrival.”
Due to her experience, Donatelli suggested people start their passport application as far out from their trip as possible.
Tinsley said he’s heard that one of the reasons for the delays is that when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, several people who dealt with passports were let go. Since passports are now being sought after more, he said, applications are possibly starting to “overrun” that area and causing the delays.
Tinsley said when someone turns in a passport application, they need to provide their original birth certificate, a driver’s license or another type of state or government identification, passport photos, and payment ready to be made to the U.S. Department of State and for other service fees. If delays do take place, Tinsley suggested people to reach out to the passport contacts or go to travel.state.gov.
