Some My Tahlequah 2040 projects already underway

Tahlequah officials say they are looking forward to upcoming projects centered on the long-awaited comprehensive plan, “My Tahlequah 2040.”
The City Council approved a resolution adopting the comprehensive plan during a Jan. 4 meeting. Planning and Development Director Taylor Tannehill said the plan was first initiated in 2016 as a guidance document.
“The Planning Commission reviewed the document over the past five months and they recommend a few changes,” said Tannehill.
The commission suggested included an updated of the trails map and pedestrian system map, including language, and land use descriptions.
“A segment of the Comprehensive Plan includes several pages of specific tasks that include timeframes and assigns responsibilities,” said Mayor Sue Catron.
Mark Seibold, of Crafton Tull, said the plan development began in late fall 2017.
"It's a document that speaks to city government, but it also speaks to the community about priorities and about a certain focus and how we should align those priorities, so the private sector, the businesses, and property owners can be in lockstep with city government activity," said Seibold.
A framework was established from scenarios based on community input from previous public meetings, planning sessions, 550 survey responses, and interviews with citizens and Northeastern State University students.
The project unfolded with 12 scenarios presented during several public gatherings. Throughout the process, the number was narrowed to the existing three: "redefine/status quo," which would keep Tahlequah's makeup about the same; "refocus," which would stress reinvestment in existing properties and redevelopment; and "recreate," which capitalizes on greenway infrastructure with parks and trails, and economic development.
“One of the things you notice when you are looking through this [plan], is there are very many items designated as ‘immediate,’” said Catron. “There will have to be an ongoing process of reviewing these and prioritizing the tasks in relation to the resources we have available to accomplish them.”
"Recreate" ranked the highest among the three for citizen participants and in various polls, including two conducted by the Daily Press. Maps of the three plans were created to provide visuals so citizens could see how Tahlequah would be impacted and potentially grow, zoning permitting.
“Those scenarios were each utilized in developing what was the framework plan that came out of that,” said Julie Kelso of Crafton Tull. “Some of those scenarios directed that framework plan in a little bit greater capacity than others, based on what the community had said in terms of their feedback for what type of scenario they wanted to see the future of Tahlequah.”
Those results suggested a focus on aspects such as reinvestment, redevelopment, institutions, health and recreation, housing and tourism.
“The result is a framework plan that really meshes each one of the separate elements into one plan,” said Kelso. “This looks at everything from land use to housing, to transportation, to community character, all in one graphic.“
As for the area of consensus, common values were determined to reflect growth scenarios to move forward and support downtown.
Residents were asked what they like most about living in Tahlequah. The common answers were downtown, activities, small-town feel, natural beauty, friendly people, and college town.
Seibold said no other place has a great creek going right through the middle of it, along with a beautiful campus and a vibrant downtown. From his perspective, the downtown businesses don't turn people away, and more people should focus on downtown.
Tannehill said projects have been undertaken, even without the adoption of the plan.
“The Trail System and the new lighting have been ongoing, but a big part is updating our zoning maps,” said Tannehill. “It has a lot of conflicting districts and that will be the first step, and then it’s updating our zoning ordinance to reflect the comprehensive plan.”
Catron said the plan has been used to inform and guide decisions.
“There will have to be an ongoing process of reviewing these and prioritizing the tasks in relation to the resources we have available to accomplish them,” said Catron. “This leads to noting that the plan is just that. It is a source of guidance for this administration and those following so efforts continue forward.”
Catron and Tannehill said the plan should be updated every five years.
“That’s updating Census data, industries that may have moved out of town, or may have moved into town,” said Tannehill. “Maybe there’s a totally different direction of where growth is heading that needs to be directed and planned [concerning] things that couldn’t be foreseen.”
Check it out
To view the final report of the My Tahlequah 2040 Comprehensive Plan, click https://www.cityoftahlequah.com/DocumentCenter/View/876/Tahlequah-ADOPTED-Comp-Plan-Report-with-APPENDICES-010421.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.