While businesses are taking a hit due to the COVID-19 outbreak, local nonprofit organizations are also experiencing a disruption in operations.
The Tahlequah Elks Lodge has made an effort to support hungry area residents, as it wrote a $500 check to the CARE Food Pantry. Exalted Ruler Andrea Chaffin said letters were also sent to members to see if they needed food or supplies during the current buying frenzy. She and Elks members were able to accommodate a few requests for meat and toilet paper. She encourages other nonprofits to help the community where they can, but understands that times are tough.
"It would be great if they could, but I also know this virus is strapping businesses and nonprofits to the max," said Chaffin.
With schools closed for the rest of the school year, Elks Lodge members have discussed the possibility of hosting a prom for high school seniors when it is safe to do so.
Although churches have not been having services due to the virus, many have tried to help the community. Cornerstone Fellowship is accepting donations of masks for medical professionals and greeting cards for nursing home residents. People may submit donations in the drop-off boxes at the drive-thru entrance of the church, 718 Pendleton St., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., through April 3.
Tahlequah United Methodist Church is available to help people get groceries or medications. Those needing assistance can call 918-456-6141 and hit the emergency phone extension.
The Tahlequah Veterans of Foreign Wars organization has essentially come to a standstill. The VFW has not been able to host its regular bingo nights, and VFW Auxiliary member Earlene Rystedt said this could hurt the group's finances. The outbreak has also stalled all VFW meetings for the unforeseen future.
"We're not allowed to have any meetings, and that's according to our state and national organizations, which is bad, because it's time for our elections now," said Rystedt. "So I don't know how we're going to do that. Our next meeting is supposed to be nominations and elections, and the following meeting is installation of officers, and we don't even know when we can have a meeting again."
While most of its employees are working with clients over the phone or through video chat, Help In Crisis is still working for those who need its services. The shelter is open, and those who need a safe place with nowhere else to turn can use the domestic violence and sexual assault advocacy group. Until further notice, HIC will remain open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., but people are asked to call before stopping by.
HIC Executive Director Laura Kuester said the group is accepting donations for in-demand items, such as masks, gloves, thermometers, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, and nonperishable food items.
"We're trying to cut down on how many people are in the kitchen at the same time cooking," she said. "So having some healthy frozen meal options is something that we're kind of looking at just to get us through the next few months. As far as clothing, we aren't really in a place where we need that kind of stuff."
The biggest fundraiser of the year for HIC is Walk A Mile In Her Shoes, but that event has been tentatively rescheduled until June 6. That, coupled with the fact that businesses normally supporting HIC might not be in a position to offer financial assistance this year, could be detrimental.
"If people are trying to support small businesses during this hard time, I would also encourage people not to forget our local nonprofit organizations that rely heavily on community support, too," said Kuester. "I would just encourage people to give what they can, even if it's just $5. If 10 people give $5, that's $50, and that could be several meals provided."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.