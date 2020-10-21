Some NSU students griping about dorm protocols, others like safety measures

As the semester at Northeastern State University reaches its halfway mark, concerns for COVID-19 remain, and regulations continue to be enforced.
COVID cases in Oklahoma have surpassed 110,000, and deaths have risen beyond 1,200, so regulations and changes have remained on campus as a response to the virus.
Regulations being enforced include wearing a mask indoors at all times unless in an enclosed space; wearing a mask outdoors when social distancing is not possible; limiting on-campus activities; and moving many classes to an online variant.
These changes have not been easy for many professors and students, but they have tackled them, nonetheless.
Dr. Sung Kum Kim, NSU professor of chemistry, is proud of the way students and faculty have handled the changes. Being a chemistry professor is typically very hands-on with laboratory assignments, so the challenge for him and his students is not understated.
"NSU students are following the NSU COVID-19 policy very well," said Kim. "Students are wearing masks all the time during classes - especially students in science laboratories who are wearing masks, goggles and gloves to protect others and themselves. I am very proud of what our NSU students are doing under this difficult situation."
Some students, however, believe the restrictions for on-campus housing are far too strict. Gracie Murrell, NSU student, lives in one of the residential halls on campus. While she understands the need for regulations in classrooms, she feels the rules for her living hall are a little odd and potentially overbearing.
"The COVID regulations in housing are kind of weird," said Murrell. "We have to wear masks in the hall where we live, and we can't sit next to each other on the couches in our lounge. We have to always keep our masks on, yet we're always touching the same things, and there is no way for us to truly have no contact."
Murrell understands the intent behind the regulations are good, but she thinks some are unfair. She believes these protocols ultimately will not stop the virus from transferring to others in the residential halls.
"We aren't allowed to have guests on our floor, but resident assistants who aren't ours get to come and do inspections, which I think is really unfair," said Murrell. "We're supposed to wear masks to and from the shower and the bathroom, and we can't even stand in the hallway outside our rooms without one."
Despite the criticism, Dan Mabery, vice president for university relations, said he is proud of the effort NSU and the rest of Tahlequah have put forth to stop the spread of the virus.
"NSU continues to monitor recommendations made available by governmental and health care officials, including those provided by the CDC. Like many of our local businesses and education centers, we continue to discuss how we can strengthen our response to the pandemic and support our community in this environment," said Mabery. "NSU is proud of the effort our RiverHawk family has given to help slow the spread of COVID-19."
