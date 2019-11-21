Although Oklahomans are now allowed to openly carry firearms without permits, there are still places where guns are not welcome.
No firearms are allowed in liquor stores and bars, government offices and buildings, prisons or detention centers, gambling establishments and more. A few businesses and institutions in Tahlequah also prohibit firearms on the premises - or would prefer they not be carried there.
Any person, employer, businesses entity, or property owner has the right to control the possession of weapons on their turf. Cindy Morris, Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce president, said TACC members have asked whether they can post signage stating no firearms are allowed, but have not shown serious concern about the new law.
"I've heard conversation that it's always a big issue in the beginning when a new law comes out, but then it just becomes a big part of everyday life," said Morris. "Some people will carry, some people won't. If they see problems, they'll deal with it as it comes."
Business owners can, indeed, post signage prohibiting firearms. Any building or property open to the public should have signs.
Some stores throughout the U.S. have asked customers not to carry firearms. Although they haven't prohibited them, businesses like Chili's, Target, Walgreens and others have requested that customers don't openly carry firearms inside.
But Paul Tibbitt, of Trigger Happy Tactics, said if someone enters an established that bans firearms, the owners have "an ordinary duty to see that they're safe and protected."
"You are now liable for their safety and security," he said.
After a string of shootings throughout the country, Walmart was one of many corporations that asked customers to refrain from carrying weapons in stores. The chain also stated it will stop selling handguns and military-style rifles.
Russell Armstrong, owner of Defcon Supply in Tahlequah, thinks Walmart's policy is cutting its own market, since he has picked up some of that corporation's potential customers.
"I have seen an increase in ammo sales since Walmart started its [policy]," he said. "I've seen a good increase of folks, mostly coming in with the 'screw Walmart' attitude. Even stuff Walmart is still selling - hunting rifle ammunition - I'm selling way more of just because I think people are upset with Walmart's policy."
Armstrong is a big supporter of the Second Amendment and the state's permitless carry law. He believes anyone should be able to purchase "a crew-served anti-aircraft weapon" from Walmart if they want to. But he also acknowledges a private property owner's decision on whether customers can carry weapons.
If he's at the firing range or teaching a class, Armstrong will carry openly. Otherwise, he's not a big proponent, "from just a tactical standpoint," because he doesn't think it's easier to draw an open weapon than a concealed one, and it could turn him into a target.
"No part of me is seeking attention in carrying a firearm," said Armstrong. "To me, a firearm is a self-defense tool. I don't want anyone looking at me because of what I'm carrying, or being apprehensive because of what they see me carrying."
Armstrong said customers open-carry in his gun store all the time, but he looks for cues to potential threats.
At Recoil Arms, Dee Page has customers who frequently enter with guns on their hips, but she does have one condition: "As long as they don't draw their firearm to go check to see if a holster fits, I'm OK."
Beverly Williams, of Williams Shooting Supply & Gun, prefers customers not openly carry in her store, because "there are some idiots out there who tend to strut themselves."
"I don't want them strutting in here open carry, canvassing the place, and they'll have a jump on me, because I legally can't ask him if he's carrying," she said.
Gun owners are also prohibited from carrying a handgun into any elementary or secondary school, except for private schools that authorize valid handgun license holders. Guns can't be taken into any sports arena during a professional sporting event. The same goes for tribal entities.
"In accordance with federal law, both open carry and concealed carry are illegal on tribal land," said Cherokee Nation Marshal Shannon Buhl.
Employees, guests and students at Northeastern State University should not carry guns onto campus, according to NSU Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police Patti Buhl.
"The law provides certain entities can set their own rules regarding open carry/carrying of firearms," said Buhl. "The public institutions in Oklahoma, to include NSU, do not allow the carrying of firearms on their campuses. The only exceptions are active law enforcement, within their jurisdiction, and those who have been provided permission by the president of the university."
In an online poll, Daily Press readers were asked if they plan to openly carry a gun at a business or institution. Out of 65 respondents, four said, "Yes, and I will challenge places that try to prevent me from brining in a gun"; 14 said, "Yes, but I will respect the rights of private business owners, institutions, government entities, etc."; one person said, "Maybe, but it depends on the circumstances"; nine responded, "Probably not, but it depends on the circumstances"; 15 said, "No, but I would be comfortable patronizing a business where other customers carried guns"; and 22 said, "No, and I would not patronize a business that welcomed open-carry."
TDP also asked readers during a Saturday Forum for their opinions on the new Constitutional Carry provision. Some are happy with it because it makes them feel safer, while others are worried it could lead to more accidents and injuries.
"I am a very small woman [and] I have two young children, so we are a very easy target," wrote Shambri Thomas. "Being able to carry and defend my family makes me feel a million times safer. Everyone who practices proper firearm safety should definitely carry."
Matthew Davis is concerned more people will begin to carry guns just "because they can," and that they will end up causing harm to themselves or others.
"I think it's a regression of society," wrote Davis. "We worked so hard for so long to live in a peaceful society and now we are back to the Old West. [Their] letting people carry guns where they are not really needed is ridiculous."
Many respondents were happy to see Oklahoma pass the law, but also prefer not to open carry themselves.
"I don't care that it is 'legal' to open carry," wrote Ron Cross. "I never open carry. All it does is cause a public uproar and it hurts the Second Amendment of Oklahoma."
Cross's sentiment that openly carrying could worry the public is evidenced by Patricia Sourjohn's response: "Personally, I'm terrified."
Read more
For more responses on the open-carry law, go to www.facebook.com/tdpress and scroll down to the Nov. 16 Saturday Forum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.