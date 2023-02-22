OKLAHOMA CITY -- Months of dysfunction and infighting culminated recently in an Oklahoma oversight board barred from meeting inside the state agency it oversees.
Veterans receiving state services said they're fed up with the "mess," and the inability of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs (ODVA) and its veteran-led oversight commission to compromise.
Robert Allen, chair of the commission, openly admits the goverwning body is at loggerheads with Joel Kintsel, ODVA's executive director. He said Kintsel has gone so far as to send an email notifying commissioners that they're not welcome inside the state agency they're supposed to oversee and informing them that ODVA won't be participating in any public meetings.
When the board last planned to meet, Allen said he had to personally drive to the ODVA building armed with duct tape to attach a meeting agenda to the window. The agenda announced that the meeting would be held across town at the State Department of Transportation building. When the commission did meet, no ODVA staff attended.
After the meeting, Allen said the all-volunteer commissioners have been "vilified."
He said at this point that commissioners don't know if the mission of serving and protecting the state's veterans is being accomplished. He believes construction has stopped on a new veteran's home in Sallisaw amid reports of nearly $22 million in cost overruns. Commissioners also aren't sure if the agency has an assistant director after receiving a resignation letter. The commission used taxpayer funds to hire an outside attorney -- Gov. Kevin Stitt ally and former Attorney General John O'Connor because they believed they weren't being publicly represented by the ODVA's attorney, who has since quit. Commissioners would not say what they're paying O'Connor, other than to say it's a "fair wage," and that it was available with an open records request.
Allen said "the writing's on the wall." If Kintsel continues to skip meetings, a conversation about whether he'll remain employed "needs to happen immediately."
"He needs to come on board and comply and subject himself to the oversight of his governing body immediately," Allen said.
Kintsel, who challenged Stitt for the Republican gubernatorial nomination, said Wednesday the commission is "illegitimate and not legally constituted" and that "it is not appropriate for ODVA staff to provide support to or participate in what is essentially not a legal meeting."
In an email, he argued that only three of eight Stitt appointees were legally appointed and legally seated, and Kintsel said he believes his employment status is being threatened as "an intimidation tactic intended to bully me into accepting this group as the legitimate veterans commission when in fact, this group possesses no such authority under the law."
Kintsel said the situation began two days after the June 28 Republican primary election when Stitt began terminating or not renewing appointments. Under state law, the governor has the sole appointment power to fill the nine-member commission. However, some selections must be made from lists provided by veterans' groups, and all must be confirmed by the state Senate.
He said there has never been any conflict between him and "the actual veterans commission" in the 3.5 years he's served as executive director.
"There is, however, an attempt underway to undermine the agency leaders by those persons illegitimately holding themselves out as veteran commissioners," Kintsel said.
He also said the agency has a deputy director and that construction continues on the new veteran's home in Sallisaw, though some aspects of the project are on hold due to anticipated litigation. Kintsel said there are no cost overruns on the project, but said "gross negligence" has resulted in "significant financial damages." He also said veterans' services are not impacted.
"The leadership and the staff of ODVA have never stopped serving Oklahoma veterans despite the additional challenges brought about by the chaos visited upon us by political actors," Kintsel said. "It is indeed a sad thing to witness this illegitimate group actively attempting to undermine the confidence of Oklahoma veterans and the public in the services provided by ODVA. It is politics at its worst."
He also said there's nothing 'rogue' about standing up for the "Rule of Law."
Stitt said: "You've got a rogue agency director that's not showing up to meetings, that's not listening to the Legislature. There's nobody in charge, and I think Oklahomans are disappointed."
"If they gave me the authority, I'd fire the guy tomorrow," Stitt added, though he said he's never asked any of his appointees to fire Kintsel.
In a statement, Attorney General Gentner Drummond, a combat veteran, called the entire episode "nothing short of a spectacle."
"It is unfortunate that the governor has not followed the proper appointment process, and it is equally unfortunate that the executive director of the state Department of Veterans Affairs is acting irresponsibly and not in the best interests of veterans," he said. "It is wholly unacceptable that Oklahoma's honorable veterans have been left without a functional commission."
State Rep. Josh West, R-Grove, a veteran, said he's "had it" with the entire "mess," and said everybody is going to have to find a way to put their differences aside and work together on behalf of veterans.
"There's so much discontent that veterans are not being taken care of right now," he said. "I don't feel they are, not up to the standard that they should be just because of this political mess between all parties."
Larry Watson, a naval veteran from Tuttle, called the entire situation "sad."
"I think all of them want the same thing, but I think their approach is skewed," he said.
Watson said he wants the ODVA and the commission to find a way to work together. He started attending commission meetings because of the conflict and because he has close relationships with both the existing and former commissioners. But he disagrees with the impression being given that veterans are suffering because of the dysfunction.
"The case programs are working like they should be right now," Watson said. "Employees are working like they should be now, (but) perhaps not as efficiently as they could if everybody was on board, but it's not the devastating situation that's being painted."
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
