In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, some states have restricted travel for out-of-state visitors, and while municipalities have placed curfews on non-essential travel, Oklahomans have not seen any statewide restrictions.
Along with the state’s advice to avoid non-essential travel, the city of Tahlequah implemented a public safety curfew, April 1, restricting non-essential personnel from traveling between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Last week, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced a three-phase plan to reopen businesses in Oklahoma, starting with an assortment of industries to reopen May 1. He also included a timeline for cities to lift non-essential travel restrictions, which would come in Phase 2.
“If our hospital and incident rates remain manageable for 14 days [after May 1], we will then move to phase two, but only if our data tells us it’s time,” said Stitt. “Phase 2: elderly, vulnerable Oklahomans should still follow safer-at-home guidelines; non-essential travel can start resuming.”
The state has issued requirements for out-of-state travelers, though. On March 29, Stitt amended his executive order, requiring people entering the state from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, Louisiana, and Washington to self-quarantine for two weeks. Depending on travel history, people traveling from certain countries may be asked to stay at home for a period of 14 days from the time they left an area with widespread or ongoing community spread of COVID-19.
Countries that have level 3 travel health notices are: China, Iran, South Korea, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Monaco, San Marino, Vatican City, United Kingdom, and Ireland.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health has also shared guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that recommends those with a higher risk for COVID-19 complications to avoid all cruise travel and non-essential travel.
Other states bordering Oklahoma have implemented travel restrictions, but no measures have been taken to specifically prevent Okies from entering. In Texas, checkpoints and screening of vehicles began on all roadways entering the state from Louisiana earlier this month, mandating that travelers quarantine for 14 days. However, no restrictions on travel from Oklahoma have been reported.
In Arkansas, state officials have not restricted travel from Oklahoma to the state. However, Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued an executive order, April 4, restricting out-of-state travelers from staying in hotels, motels, or other short-term rentals in Arkansas.
“Every day, we review guidance from state and federal health experts and evaluate additional steps we can take to protect Arkansans from the spread of COVID-19,” Gov, Hutchinson said in a press release. “I am grateful that Arkansans have taken extraordinary efforts to practice social distancing and flatten the curve. It is my hope that these new measures will provide further protection for Arkansans as we prepare for the peak number of COVID-19 cases in our state.”
In Missouri, no restrictions have been placed on travel, although the state has asked people to limit their travel to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Oklahomans can travel via roadways to New Mexico. However, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued an order in late March requiring air travelers to self-isolate for at least 14 days.
The Kansas State Department of Health has also issued mandates for travelers from California, Florida, New York, Washington, New Jersey, Illinois, Colorado, and Louisiana to self quarantine, but no restrictions or safety measures have been placed on travelers from Oklahoma.
