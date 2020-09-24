Even though progress reports are about to come out from some Cherokee County schools, famiies are still figuring out what type of learning works best for their students.
Local schools are doing the best they can in these unprecedented times, but some parents are turning to other options.
Currently, about 35 percent of Tenkiller Elementary School students are virtual learners.
"We have had some virtual students return to in-person learning and a few in-person students change to virtual education," said Superintendent Marilyn Dewoody.
All Tenkiller students were provided an iPad or Chromebook, and those who needed internet access could get a hot spot device.
"Our teachers are teaching through Google Classroom for all their students and providing videos, Google Meet, or Zoom meetings for their virtual students. They also email and call their students," said Dewoody. "If a student is quarantined, we send their Chromebook home so they can continue their education through Google Classroom. Their learning is not interrupted. We have a few virtual students who come to school to participate in athletics."
The number of virtual students has changed daily for some Cherokee County schools, as families decide what works best for their students or other reasons, such as seeking out an established online charter school.
Megan Beckham said her family opted to utilize virtual learning with Tahlequah Public Schools and Grand View Public School.
"It is difficult, so I could see how some families may struggle with it and switch to Epic," she said.
Tahlequah resident Lonnie Barton works for K12 Inc., a for-profit education company which offers online schooling, and said that enrollment was exponentially higher than the last two years.
"I feel horrible for our brick-and-mortar teachers who are doing virtual because there wasn't enough training to show them how to instruct their students or how to maneuver the platforms, which would make teaching and support more efficient and productive," said Barton.
For the past three years, Marcia Hutchins had one child enrolled in Epic Charter Schools, and this school year, the other ones transferred out of Tahlequah Public Schools to Epic.
"My oldest is very advanced and has been able to utilize more college credits through her alternative way of school in a way not offered by traditional schools. She is now a senior and concurrent with NSU, so there are COVID-related adjustments made for each of those classes, as well," said Hutchins.
While she said her family fully supports local school, and she understands that not all families can have someone home with the students, she has been impressed with Epic for her older student and it is helping the whole family.
"We chose Epic for the flexibility in the virtual learning process and the professionalism we already know they have. For our family, it is nice to have them all with the same school to consolidate correspondence and minimize the running around. It has been a pretty seamless process. Having control of our schedule while having a teacher to support the process was very important to us," said Hutchins. "This year looks different for each family and there are struggles and hurdles no matter the choice each family makes. We are praying for the health of our community and for each school to have a successful year despite all the hardship they face."
Her younger two have transitioned well to their new classroom setting, she said, and have curriculum tailored specifically for each child's needs and at their learning level.
"They took benchmarks in early August so we could make informed decisions for each child's core curriculum and expanded needs. If benchmarks show an area that is missing, they add in work and concentrate on those areas. If the child's scores show advanced, they pick curriculum that challenges them at that next level."
Dewoody feels that students who are home alone will not be successful with the virtual programs at local schools.
"I believe the biggest misconception some families had was that you could complete six hours of classroom work in one or two hours," she said. "A family must make sure their students are participating everyday in all their classes for virtual education to work."
