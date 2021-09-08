Some people still hanker for nearly-obsolete items

Cobblestone has turned to concrete and asphalt. The horse-drawn buggy was replaced by automobiles. And kerosene lamps were extinguished for light bulbs.
The advancement of technology has developed sophisticated economies, and tools that were once staples of everyday use in society have been replaced by newer, more convenient products. Some devices, once widely used, have been shoved into the back of closets, attics and basements to collect dust, while others continue to serve their intended purpose.
The age of the smartphone is here. It’s estimated that nearly half of the world’s population has one. But it wasn’t that long ago when people were clamoring to get their hands on the newest flip phones. And apparently, some folks still have a desire for them.
Jessica Berry, at Russell Cellular, said customers visit the store every day to look for a flip phone.
“The newer generation tends to do all of their stuff online, so a good portion of our customers who come in the store to get a phone are usually elderly gentleman, and they’re wanting flip phones,” she said. “And lot of the gentleman who are farmers want our rugged flip phones that are really durable.”
What has changed in recent years, according the Russell Cellular staff, is the number of people visiting to buy home phones. Statistics line up with that, as in 2003, nearly 95 percent of households had a landline, according to the National Center for Health Statistics. By the end of 2018, however, fewer than 40 percent of households reported having a landline. And as of June 2020, only 2.3 percent of households reporting having only a landline, with no cell phone.
For many years, the home phone was accompanied by a phone directory, and one morning every year, people would walk out their front doors to find the Yellow Pages in the mail. While the book of contacts and numbers for business, services, and personal homes doesn’t wind up in mailboxes anymore, the company still exists digitally.
Listening to music at home has transformed over the years. On the road, not much has changed for Americans jamming out in their vehicles, but the use of some devices is starting to fade. Millions of people still tune in to their AM/FM radios, although satellite radio has garnered a portion of those listeners.
The chances of finding a new car with a cassette player are slim, though. Meanwhile, car stereos with disc players are also starting to drop off.
“We still sell a lot of them, but they’re not as common,” said Jared Hare, of Sooner TV & Electronics. “They still make them, but a lot more are coming out now that don’t have them. They’ll just have bluetooth, USB or auxiliary.”
Highway maps were turned in for GPS systems, which were subsequently replaced by smartphones – although, frequent travelers know that keeping a map on hand is smart for when driving through areas without service. Faxes have little use for most people, either, due to email, phones, social media, and the internet in general. Indeed, the list of obsolete technology and products is long – the sword for firearms; glass milk bottles for cartons; typewriters for computers; and so on.
The Daily Press asked readers during a Saturday Forum on Facebook what items were once important to them that have now become obsolete, what items they miss most, and what technology they suspect is near the end of its lifespan.
“My bag phone for my car was once really important to me in my work,” Patti Gulager said. “It has been replaced with my cell phone in my pocket and the Bluetooth in my car.”
Andrea Rogers said she hasn’t set up her voicemail since 2001.
Nancy Garber said she was cleaning out her closet recently and found a CB radio that she hasn’t used since the early 1980s.
Kathleen Schunemann remembered the empty bottles of soda pop that could be returned to the grocery store to save money.
“Our mom let us clean up the bottles and return them. She let us keep the money,” she wrote.
Read more
For more comments on obsolete items and the nostalgia surrounding them. go to www.facebook.com/tdpress and scroll down to the Sept. 4 Saturday Forum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.