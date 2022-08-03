Several of Cherokee County's eight schools serving students in grades K-8 have already started, and the rest will follow shortly.
Grand View Superintendent Larry Ben said classes start today, Aug. 4, with no new major rule changes. The school's staff and faculty however have had several changes, with almost everyone having a new supervisor.
He said new employees are not new to the district, but to the positions. For example, Ben moved from his former principal position to his current spot as superintendent, and Principal Terri Holland took the position of after-school counselor.
"I think [the new positions are] exciting for the person. It's like when you have a new job or new responsibility," said Ben.
Norwood School's first day also takes place today, Aug. 4, with new security measures and systems in place. Superintendent Keith Fisher said the priority is to make sure the students are safe from COVID-19 and security threats. Other additions include numerous faculty and staff, and a Cherokee language course.
Before- and after-school programs will not start on the first day of classes, but on Monday, Aug. 8. The before-school program will begin at 6:30 a.m., with the after-school program taking place from 3:05-5:30 p.m.
Ginger Knight, superintendent of Woodall Public Schools, said they will begin Thursday, Aug. 11, with a Meet the Teacher event starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Woodall has also made some security advancements by requiring a school resource officer at its building. The update of entrance doors, access controllers, and security cameras have also been provided for more security.
With the addition of a new principal, Kim Kocisis, and other faculty, Knight said staff members have worked hard over the summer to make this the best year for their students.
Lowrey School District will resume classes Monday, Aug. 8, with their open house going from 4:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. Individuals will meet in the cafeteria for the open house, where students can pick up free backpacks and find snacks and beverages provided.
Superintendent Paul Pinkerton said he is excited to get the school year kicked off. He said if students haven't enrolled yet, but plan to do so on Aug. 9, their parents can bring all the student's records, birth certificate, shot record, and CDIB card.
Peggs Public Schools Superintendent John Cox said an open house will take place on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 3:30-7 p.m. Peggs classes will officially begin Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Cox said even though it is still kind of early to make a projection for the school year, the staff and faculty are excited for the students to be returning, especially for the STEAM program and new reading program. Peggs' reading program will include teachers going through training next week on the science of reading to help better educate their students.
Tenkiller School will begin Thursday, Aug. 11, and teachers and administrators looking forward to experiencing a normal school year without school closures and masks, said Superintendent Marilyn Dewoody. Open house will be on Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., where parents can complete their children's enrollment.
Briggs Public Schools Superintendent Stephen Haynes said classes will also begin on Thursday, Aug. 11, with an open house on Tuesday, Aug. 9. from 4-7 p.m.
Briggs will be experiencing renovations this coming school year, with the middle school being partly demolished and replaced starting in the fall. The lower gym renovations will start in December. Haynes said the construction will be a difficult process, but worth it in the end. The school has already had several updates throughout the summer, including a new cafeteria entryway and new floors and restroom upgrades in the early childhood building.
Shady Grove School is also entering the year with new upgrades, with the addition of three new classrooms. Superintendent Emmett Thompson said adding the classrooms will allow for more space for technology, like the school's robotics program.
Shady Grove classes will begin Wednesday, Aug. 10, with a meet-and-greet taking place Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 4:30-6 p.m. in the cafeteria. Thompson said students not yet enrolled can bring their regular enrollment information to this event.
