Three reasons given for the low number of services offered for recycling in Tahlequah and Cherokee County are lack of manpower, cost of goods and services, and a general lack of interest from the residents and business owners to pay for the extra services.
Curbside recycling is available to residents of Tahlequah and the county through Tahlequah Recycling and Sanitation, owned by Courtney and Luke Short, a husband and wife team. At this time, the city does not offer curbside recycling services. TRS accepts a wider range of plastics than the city does at its drop-off site on Douglas Boulevard.
“We accept plastics 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, shredded paper, cardboard, no Styrofoam or glass or films or clothes, dirt or trees [at TRS],” said Courtney.
Oklahoma Production Center is a private, nonprofit organization providing residential, vocational, and educational services to individuals with disabilities. OPC provides workers to sort and bale recyclables brought into the city-owned building by residents who wish to participate in whatever recycling services are available. All the baling equipment and the building are owned by the city.
Commercial businesses and apartment complexes can only get cardboard picked up by the city. TRS picks up both cardboard and other materials, depending upon the owners’ needs. Residents in the city and county can subscribe to TRS curbside recycling services, as well as trash pickup if they choose to use TRS instead of the city.
“We don’t make our customers sort their recycling [at TRS],” said Luke.
Events generate large amounts of recyclable materials, especially aluminum and plastic.
Residents must be receptive to recycling services, and understand the services cost money to supply. According to Luke, TRS customers are proactive with the practice and understand the intensive nature of the labor required to sort, bale, transport, and deliver to markets the materials picked up at their home.
“I would say our customers are 100% on board with and very proactive about it,” said Luke. “I get phone calls quite often from customers coming up with questions and ideas on ways that could help with all [of the] three R’s.”
Another kink in the chain is the lack of collaboration with existing private firms and municipalities such as Tahlequah. The Department of Sanitation for Tahlequah cannot collaborate with private entities to combine services and share the cost of transporting goods and garbage to markets and the landfill.
“[TRS is] a private organization, and we are a city municipality,” said Chris Armstrong, sanitation superintendent for Tahlequah. “That’s the reason the city owns all of the dumpsters they do now; if one breaks and it’s ours, I can fix it. But if that dumpster belonging to a private company breaks, I can’t fix it because it’s private property.”
The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce has been asking TRS hasn’t been working with the city, Courtney Short said.
“Luke had talked with Chris Armstrong, and Chris just wasn’t open to the idea,” said Courtney.
The lack of people who want to work in the refuse business is felt by both municipalities and private firms.
“Nobody wakes up wanting to be a trash man,” said Armstrong, in response to the question of why it is so difficult to find employees.
Courtney said she and her husband cannot find people who want to work at Tahlequah Recycling and Sanitation.
“We had a guy come out here; he took one look at the job and never came back,” said Courtney.
The age of trucks is a concern for both the city and TRS. Currently, the city has five rubbish trucks and none for recycling, and the vehicles are already older than the normal life expectancy of a truck of this type. TRS has one truck, and according to Courtney, it is “old enough to drink.”
“If we are going to invest in [curbside recycling] and make it happen, then we need two trucks and six guys – two people on the back, one driving and checking them,” said Armstrong.
Armstrong has a wish list of services he would like to add to the city’s roster – glass being one and a mobile shredder being another. Ripple Glass out of Missouri supplies free bins that people could bring their glass to, but Armstrong worries that residents will not want to sort by color.
Contamination is Armstrong’s other big concern.
“If I force [curbside recycling] on [residents] and they don’t want to recycle, they are going to just use the [supplied bin] for rubbish, and it could get dumped into the load of other recyclables, and the whole load [would be] contaminated,” said Armstrong.
A material recovery facility is a system that sorts combined recyclables. A centrally located MRF would facilitate all the recycling entities in town, and common carriers could be used to transport the sorted materials to appropriate markets.
“I’ve watched videos [on MRFs],” said Armstrong. “I can’t find people to work now. I’m three people short now so I couldn’t have them standing there sorting that kind of stuff.”
Green waste is another aspect of the waste stream that creates pollution when burned in backyards and on job sites.
“I think in the next two to three years, we will be on a better green waste plan. This will prevent trees and brush from going into the landfill,” said Armstrong. “[And] try to create mulch for the public to buy. But we are in the early stages.”
Collaboration between private companies and municipalities, education beginning at a young age, and strong programs established, are working in other cities and towns.
“Right now, this community is fertile for change,” said Colinda Guthrie, a local gardener.
What’s next
The final article on the issue of recycling in Tahlequah and Cherokee County will be published in the June 22 edition of TDP.
