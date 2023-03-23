Some school district patrons to vote on candidates, bonds

School board elections for s Cherokee County public school districts, as well as the Indian Capital Technology Center, are just around the corner,
Cherokee County Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell said the election will take place April 4, with polls open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Rozell said local districts with races or questions on the ballot include Keys Public Schools, the Indian Capital Technology Center, and Locust Grove Public Schools.
"[School board elections are] not as busy as our general elections and stuff like that," said Rozell.
While Hulbert Public Schools and Grand View School will not be having board candidates compete for positions, both will be having an election over special bond projects.
The bond issue for Hulbert is looking to incur indebtedness of $12,390,000; Grand View's bond is to do the same for $1,800,000.
Grand View Superintendent Larry Ben said the school hopes for a single series bond for classroom additions, which will include features such as a safe room, secure entrance at the middle school, and a middle school library.
"The short version is right now, we have portable buildings that we're having classes in, and the idea is, we won't have to depend on those portable buildings, and we'll build some permanent classrooms for the students," said Ben.
Hulbert Superintendent Jolyn Choate said the election, which school officials are calling a capital investment election, will be used for a sports complex and gymnasium improvements.
"If you pay $100 in personal property taxes, your tax is going to increase $18.07. This year, you pay $100, and if we vote yes and it passes, next year, you're going to pay $118.07," said Choate. "If you pay $1,000 this year - and we pass it - next year you're going to owe $1,180.70, so in essence, $18.07 every year for every $100."
Since Cherokee County is an "affected county" for Mayes County - meaning the districts overlap somewhat - a ballot will be available for the Locust Grove school board election. This election features Matt Dean and Joshua Wall vying for the position.
Competing for the open position as a member of the Keys Public Schools Board of Education are Cory Beights and Bobby Musgrove Jr.
For ICTC, Scott Chambers and Mark Walters are also competing for the Zone 3 spot on the board. Rozell said the ICTC election is not broken up into wards, but only a certain percentage will be able to receive ballot.
"Everyone who lives in [the] ICTC district will have an ICTC [ballot]," said Rozell. "That's about 80% of our county."
Rozell said the upper northeast part of the county will not be given ballots because another vo-tech occupying that area, in Little Kansas.
Rozell said the deadline for absentee voting has already passed, making early voting or election day the next viable date for individuals to vote.
Early voting for the election will be Thursday, March 30, and Friday, March 31, from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
