Some of the Shop Tahlequah prizes have yet to be claimed. The winning numbers were drawn Dec. 18 at participating businesses and the Daily Press.
Winners are to take their tickets to the business the winning number is from, or the Daily Press if they are a winner of one of the cash prizes. The Daily Press office, 106 W. Second St., is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
The winning numbers are: BancFirst, No. 38539; 490 Creations, No. 018011 and No. 018123; Vivid Salon and Boutique, No. 015785; Tahlequah Family Vision Clinic, No. 060969; UPS Store, No. 025297; Tahlequah Lumber, No. 012097; Minerva Canna, No. 049739; Rum Runners, No. 050417; NeoHealth, No. 003100; Kroner & Baer Pub, No. 058054; Daily Press grand prize cash, No. 062114; Daily Press second-place cash, No. 038117; and Daily Press third-place cash, No. 046267.
