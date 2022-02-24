Thanks to the inclement weather, schools moved to distance learning over the past two days, Cherokee Nation facilities were closed, and the Cherokee County Courthouse shut down.
But the work never stops for some local businesses. While some merchants shuttered their doors due to Wednesday morning's sleet storm, others have kept their storefronts open for the one or two customers who might walk in.
The sidewalks along Tahlequah's main street were covered in ice Thursday. But ice or not, Boulevard LLC Owner Alyssia Hylton still had work to be done.
"I have so many custom orders, so there's no reason for me to sit at home when I can be sitting here," she said. "I just brought my dog with me and plenty of food. It's nice and warm in here, so I'm just getting some orders knocked out. If nobody comes in, that's perfectly fine. I'll at least make some progress."
In freezing temperatures, a hot cup of coffee will help people stay warm, so the Lift Coffee Bar kept its doors open for a brief period Wednesday.
Manager Jarrod Railey said a good number of customers came in prior to the storm blowing through, but things slowed down once the sleet began to fall.
"It's a lot of delivery orders through Door Dash," he said. "We have a few couples that still come in, but for the most part, it's a lot of deliveries. Our plan is to stay open into the afternoon [Thursday]. If it slows down, we'll probably get out of here a little earlier."
The hazardous road conditions have kept many residents from driving around town, but some owners braved the elements, anyway.
Drew Felts, at Felts Shoes, said he didn't have too hard of a time getting into town, adding that a lot of the ice began to melt Thursday. He also never lets the weather stop him from opening, because even if he can help just one person, that's enough.
"There's that one or two people who want to come and get shoes," he said. "We haven't had a lot of people, but one or two is better than zero. You never know who might need something. I had three people come by [Wednesday] and get some tennis shoes."
Tahlequah Solid Waste began the day Thursday attempting its usual trash collection. However, the hazardous conditions on the roads forced Superintendent Chris Armstrong to shut down operations.
"It's really pushing my trucks all over the road," he said. "I had two drivers tell me they're nervous and I've had four residential people call in saying they were concerned. So unfortunately I have to call it off."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.