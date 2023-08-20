Being single in any town can prove tough, and discussions during a recent Saturday Forum on Facebook provided a variety of responses on how Cherokee County residents engage in the dating scene.
Where do single folks go to meet other singles, and what sorts of venues or events are needed to help couples get to know one another? What are the challenges and is online dating preferred?
Brent T. Been is a frequent contributor to the TDP forum questions, and is also a columnist. He said he is conflicted in his love for the single life and the loneliness often felt at events attended by couples.
“Being single has been a blast,” said Been. ”I enjoy the unbound freedom of being single because I don’t have the responsibility of raising children, which is something that is not for me.”
Single life is enjoyed by many, but there are times when seeing other couples out and having fun with their children can bring a pang of regret.
“I start looking around if I am at an event, and see all the couples,” said Been. “That can be hard at times, as you sit there and think, ‘Why am I sitting here without anyone?’ Or I might be out with a couple on an outing and I start to realize how being a third wheel can be heartbreaking.”
Venues offered as suggestions for meeting singles here include volunteering with a group that fits one’s personal interests.
“If one of the reasons you want to volunteer is to meet people and make friends, then seek out groups with diversity of age, skills, and interests,” said Pam Moore, a retired resident who was Help In Crisis’ first executive director. “Naturally, animals lovers would be drawn to the local Humane Society, while the liveliest group in town is Feed My Sheep.”
The latter is a group that comes together every Thursday to provide meals for the needy.
A man who now teaches in Tulsa, but grew up in Tahlequah, shared his opinion of the good life one can live as a single, but admitted he would like to meet someone.
“Being single is really a good thing, but it can be lonely at times with nobody to talk to,” said J.D. Baker. “I would like to meet a nice lady, but I really have no idea where. I would be interested in [knowing] places to go.”
A very specific list of what kind of partner he wanted helped Randy Gibson, a former resident of Tahlequah and weekly columnist for TDP, find the love of his life.
As a single dad at age 40, his list for a mate was checked off when he met Terry Gibson. As an active member of the Church of Latter Day Saints, he chose to go online and start looking for a mate on “LDS Mingle.”
Gibson met Terry online, and they emailed for a couple of months, and then began to talk on the phone. A year later, he flew out to American Fork, UT, to meet her in person.
“I call her my gift from God because she was everything that I had on the list,” said Gibson. “I wanted someone active in LDS, loved to travel, and loved kids [because I had two very young girls].”
The caveat to Gibson’s story of how Terry met all his needs as a wife, said Gibson, was her list for a mate included all the qualities he possessed. The couple have been married 18 years.
Christine Cotton, a member of Exciting Southeast Baptist Church, said that a Fort Smith church had a singles outreach service and a program called Single People Loving and Serving Him. Both groups, said Cotton, had activities like parades, ball games, hiking and dinners.
“Single people have my heart,” said Cotton. “If there is not a group [in Tahlequah], maybe someone on [this forum] can start a group.”
A dance for people in their senior years happens on Friday, said Carol Dodge.
“They have a dance on Fridays for seniors, but it would be nice to see more participants,” said Dodge. “Otherwise, for seniors, the only choices I have seen are online or church.”
People who have a job that takes up so much of their time, have a harder time meeting people. Sandy Stewart, a resident of Tahlequah, talked of how the environment in the workforce has changed in regard to dating co-workers.
“Twenty-plus years ago, it was OK to meet/date at work,” said Stewart. “Not now; Tahlequah employers go ‘off’ on it. Now I go out of town to mingle, as there’s not much here.”
What you said
In a TDP website poll, “church” garnered the most votes as the best place to meet someone, receiving over 54%; bars and pubs came in at 18.2%; community events pulled in 4.5%; and 22.7% indicated “somewhere else” as the recommended places.
What’s next
The second article in the series on the dating scene in Tahlequah is scheduled for the Aug. 24 edition.
