OKLAHOMA CITY - Joshua Whittington had long planned to work with his tribe to adopt a child.
But when the enrolled Chickasaw started reviewing tribal laws, he made a startling discovery. Written in all caps, underlined and bolded were the words: "Marriage between persons of same gender not recognized."
Whittington is planning to marry his partner Friday.
"I was very surprised about that," the Oklahoma City resident said. "What's more, if I were to marry my first cousin, the tribe would recognize that marriage, which to me is insane."
He's concerned that if the tribe won't recognize his marriage, the pair won't jointly be eligible for tribal programs like adoption.
"I suspect that (the law) is just old and hasn't been addressed since same-sex marriage became legal nationwide," he said.
Same-sex marriages have been federally recognized since the U.S. Supreme Court declared them legal in 2015. Still, there hasn't been a lot of language from tribes recognizing the unions, said Dallin Maybee, assistant director of development with the Native American Rights Fund. The nonprofit based in Boulder, Colorado, provides legal assistance to Indian tribes and individuals.
Tribes are typically given broad latitude to create legislation and the laws to govern their own membership, he said.
The majority hasn't created legislation to address the unions and how those will apply to other programs or social needs, he said.
Of the more than 500 recognized Native American tribes, only about 42 currently recognize same-sex unions, said Marlon Fixico, managing editor of Native Out, a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender online publication.
Fixico, 62, who lives in Idaho, is an enrolled Southern Cheyenne who identifies as LGBT, or the Native American term, "Two-Spirit."
He said he's not surprised how few tribes currently recognize same-sex marriages.
"It's understandable to me," he said. "It's heartbreaking, I can say that."
He said Christian values are deep-rooted in Native American culture, and for generations gay people were not welcome or accepted. Fixico said no one knows how many Native Americans identify as LGBT.
Still, Fixico said he thinks acceptance of American Indians identifying as LGBT is growing.
In a statement, Debra Gee, Chickasaw Nation executive officer and general counsel, said the tribe is aware "there is a conflict with the language, and we are working to resolve it."
She said each citizen's rights are provided for in the tribe's code and constitution.
"There are provisions that state nothing shall be interpreted to alter the individual rights of the citizen protected under federal law," she said. "…The Chickasaw Constitution states that nothing in this constitution shall be interpreted in a way which would change the individual rights and privileges the tribal members have as citizens of the Chickasaw Nation, the State of Oklahoma, and the United States of America."
Whittington said he'd just like his marriage recognized by the tribe, which is headquartered in Ada.
"Just to get recognized would be nice, like the other tribes in the state have done and (other tribes in) the nation have done," Whittington said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.