Some who got COVID shots experienced pain and fever, but now, relief

While many people are still waiting to receive their first COVID-19 vaccinations, those who have been inoculated are reporting different experiences, but overall, they are thankful to get the doses.
More than 500,000 vaccine doses have been administered throughout Oklahoma so far, and many of them have gone through Cherokee Nation Health Services, Northeastern Health System, and the Cherokee County Health Department. Some area residents have noticed minimal side effects after getting both shots, while others haven't noticed anything.
Pam Kingfisher said she was hesitant about receiving the vaccine last summer when it was first being discussed, but as more research came out, she felt more comfortable receiving it. She got her shots at the Cherokee Nation Outpatient Health Center, and she said the process was very organized and easy to get through.
"I just felt like the only way for us to get out of this pandemic is to have as many of us vaccinated as possible," Kingfisher said. "So we were very happy the Cherokee Nation stepped up in the summer to prepare for this."
Kingfisher's arm was a little sore after the first shot, but her husband didn't notice anything.
"I was not as sore after the second one as I was the first one," said Kingfisher. "Neither of us had any reaction whatsoever the next day. We would not have known we would have gotten shots."
Ward 1 Tahlequah City Councilor Bree Long also received her Pfizer vaccine through CNHS. She said she did experience some side effects after the second dose.
"I was very tired and had some body aches, but [the side effects] lasted a little over 24 hours, and then I felt better, and I've had not side effects since then," she said. "If that was a fraction of what it felt like to have COVID, then I'm very thankful that shot will prevent me from getting COVID."
Cassidy Henshaw, a local health care worker, said she wanted to get vaccinated so she could spend more time with her family. She received her first and second shots from the NEO Health Center in Hulbert. She said the process was smooth and stress-free, and that she didn't feel the injection at all.
Henshaw did feel a little sick after the vaccination, but said it was worth it.
"After maybe 10 or 12 hours after I got the shot, which was around nighttime then, I was really tired," she said. "At one point in the middle of the night, I think I had a mild fever, because I was really cold and shivering. The next day, I slept in for a while, because I was still pretty tired and I felt kind of groggy. Then around 2 o'clock in the afternoon I started feeling good after I got some fresh air."
The Daily Press asked readers on Facebook about their experience receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, especially the second round, and the responses varied as to side effects.
Linda Harris received her Moderna vaccine from the Cherokee County Health Department.
"About 16 hours later, I had chills and a fever for the next 24 hours or so," she said. "Forty-eight hours later, I just felt tired. My husband said he had aches, but no fever for about a day. We both had sore arms, but mine wasn't as bad as the first shot."
Karen Ryder received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
"I only experience a slight headache on the first one and slight soreness around the injection site on the second one," she said. "Minor reactions, and so glad I was able to receive them."
Buzzy Manning had the second dose of the Moderna vaccine on Monday, and she said after both shots, her arm hurt so badly she couldn't lift it.
"I took two doses of Ibuprofen after 12 hours and now am much better," she said. "Still a little sore, but OK really."
Brittoney Jackson said the nursing home facility where she works received the second round of Pfizer vaccines last Thursday, and several of the staff members reported fatigue, headaches, chills, and soreness at the injection sites.
"A few residents reported some of the same reactions, but mainly soreness in their arm," said Jackson. "This all lasted no longer than 24 hours. We are all hopeful that in taking the vaccine, we have taken the first steps toward eradicating this virus and opening our doors for family members to visit."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.